The Selecter's Pauline Black to name Turner Prize winner in Coventry

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatles’ band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” (1967), “Hey Jude” (1968), and “Good Night” (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film WhaleDreamers (2006). He also worked on the documentary, Women of the White Buffalo (2020) as an executive producer.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO