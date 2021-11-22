ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Selecter's Pauline Black to name Turner Prize winner in Coventry

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead singer of 2-Tone band The Selecter is to announce the winner of this year's Turner Prize. Pauline Black, a Coventry resident of over 50 years, will announce the winner on 1 December. The show is on display at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum until 12 January...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Blue Monday Boards Evi Kalogiropoulou's CineMart Prize Winner 'Cora' (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Monday Productions has boarded “Cora,” the feature directorial debut of visual artist and filmmaker Evi Kalogiropoulou, which was awarded at the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart and the Cannes Cinefondation’s Atelier earlier this year. “Cora” is the story of two working-class women fighting for freedom and their own identity against...
MOVIES
BBC

Weymouth Navy veteran named UK's best pub shed winner

A Royal Navy veteran's homemade bar has been crowned the UK's best pub shed. Weety's Bar in Weymouth, Dorset, features brass beer taps, a dartboard, TV and walls packed with memorabilia in the style of traditional British pubs. Iain Weetman created the 4m (13ft) x 4m garden venue in 2010,...
FOOD & DRINKS
farmvilleherald.com

Truong named 2021 Dos Passos prize winner

Monique Truong, an award-winning novelist and essayist who explores themes of food, displacement and hunger in her work, is the 2021 winner of the John Dos Passos Prize for Literature. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the premier literary prize, given annually by Longwood University to an extremely talented but underappreciated American writer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Sun-Journal

UMF professor’s novel named winner of the 2019 New American Fiction Prize

University of Maine Farmington assistant professor of creative writing, Amy Neswald’s first novel, “I Know You Love Me too,” has been named the winner of the 2019 New American Fiction Prize. The celebratory launch, which was delayed due to COVID, will now take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in The Landing in the Olsen Student Center on South Street. It is free and open to the public.
FARMINGTON, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Tovey
Person
Pauline Black
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

First they found a dead king's body. Now they've uncovered an ancient mosaic

The hits just keep coming for an elite team of British archaeologists. First they unearthed the remains of King Richard III. The body of the last English king killed in battle — in 1485 — was found underneath a parking lot by members of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services in 2012, more than 500 years later. (As it happens, you can hear their enthusiastic accounting of the discovery on a 12-part podcast series.)
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turner Prize#Coventry#Art Museum#The Delfina Foundation#Grand Union#The Chisenhale Gallery#The Specials#Neurodivergent#British#Bbc West Midlands#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Deadline

David Gulpilil Dies: ‘Rabbit-Proof Fence’, ‘Crocodile Dundee’ & ‘Charlie’s Country’ Actor Was 68

David Gulpilil, the revered Indigenous Australian actor and dancer, known for his performances in films such as Rabbit-Proof Fence, Crocodile Dundee, The Tracker and Walkabout, has died aged 68 following a battle with cancer. Gulpilil’s death was confirmed Monday in a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM),” he posted on social media. Gulpilil received mainstream recognition for his performances in blockbuster comedy...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 to be live in Coventry

Coventry will host Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2022, three years after the last live Big Weekend festival. It will take place 27-29 May at the War Memorial Park. More than 70,000 fans are expected over the three-day event, and acts are expected to be announced soon. Rapper Pa Salieu...
WORLD
mxdwn.com

Julian Lennon Reacts To New Peter Jackson Directed Beatles Documentary Get Back: “It Has Made Me So Proud”

Julian Lennon, is a British singer-songwriter, musician, photographer, filmmaker, author, and of course the son of the late Beatles’ band member, John Lennon. He was actually the direct inspiration for popular Beatles’ songs like “Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds” (1967), “Hey Jude” (1968), and “Good Night” (1968). He first started making music back in 1974 and released his debut album, Valotte, in 1984. Since then he’s had a multitude of albums released including Everything Changes (2011), Photograph Smile (1998), and The Secret Value of Daydreaming (1986). Along with his music releases, he’s been keeping busy, he produced the environmental documentary film WhaleDreamers (2006). He also worked on the documentary, Women of the White Buffalo (2020) as an executive producer.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Manny Films, Nabis Filmgroup Board Sofia Exarchou's Follow-Up to San Sebastian Prize Winner 'Park' (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s Manny Films, Austria’s Nabis Filmgroup and Bulgaria’s Ars Digital have boarded Sofia Exarchou’s “Animal,” the follow-up to the Greek director’s San Sebastian prize winner “Park.”. “Animal” takes place under the hot Greek sun and amidst the sweaty nights of an eternal summer. The story of a group of entertainers...
MOVIES
propertyindustryeye.com

Reviews site names the UK’s top-rated agents! And the winners are…

The winners of the 2021 allAgents customer experience awards were announced after their first ever in-person ceremony took place in Leeds on Friday 12th November. A packed room of around 400 estates agents from across the UK eagerly waited to hear from celebrity guest host and property TV presenter Amanda Lamb if they had won one of these coveted awards.
ECONOMY
mit.edu

FlowIO chosen as Grand Prize Winner of 2021 Hackaday Design Prize

FlowIO, a project led by Responsive Environments PhD student Ali Shtarbanov, was selected as the Grand Prize winner of this year's Hackaday Prize. The project redesigns the role of pneumatics in soft robotics by presenting a miniature pneumatics development platform with a software toolkit for control, actuation, and sensing of soft programmable materials. This system makes it easy to connect the pumps, valves, actuators, and sensors necessary to bring pneumatics projects to life.
ENGINEERING
operawire.com

City Lyric Opera to Present Historic Performance of Pauline Viardot’s ‘Cinderella’

City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of Pauline Viardot’s “Cinderella” this holiday season. The performances, which are set for Dec. 16-18 at A.R.T. New York, will feature Shaina Martinez-Azzopardi in the title role, with tenor Nicholas Huff as the Prince. Other cast members include Linda Collazo, Allie Altieri, Corey Don, and Joseph Parrish. Rose Freeman directs a production conducted by Michelle Rofrano. Dmitry Glivinskiy will perform at the piano.
THEATER & DANCE
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy