Jonah Hill to portray Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s new Grateful Dead biopic

Nicolas Cage is an actor with over 100 acting credits to his name. He's known for an array of Oscar-winning films such as Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and Adaptation as well as action-packed fan-favorites like Face/Off, The Rock, and National Treasure. This year, Cage has appeared in three movies: Prisoners of Ghostland, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig. However, only one Cage flick from 2021 has gotten praise from critics and audiences alike. Pig is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 237 reviews and an 84% audience score after 250+ reviews. If you've been curious about Pig, you're in luck, because it's now streaming on Hulu.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO