BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a mass shooting that injured seven people, including a 16-year-old.It happened Sunday afternoon at the corner of North Montford Avenue and East Preston Street. The Commissioner said all seven victims have non-life-threatening injuries. “This is a very heinous act,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “A very cowardly act. Very brazen act in broad daylight. Not to mention, on a holiday weekend when people are supposed to be enjoying themselves.” Police said a ShotSpotter alerted them of the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Officers said they found four victims on the street, two others had already gone to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO