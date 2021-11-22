Three Teens Charged With Attempted Murder After Chaotic High-School Parking-Lot Shootout

A cold case murder that aired on In Pursuit with John Walsh in October may have led to the arrest of the man accused of stabbing someone to death in April 2012, Law & Crime reports. Hector Hugo Ramirez-Lopez, 33, is accused of killing Randall Wells, 22, in Austin, Texas nearly a decade ago. Austin Police found Wells in a crashed vehicle with a fatal knife wound to the chest. Ramirez-Lopez was quickly identified as a suspect, but after a warrant was issued for his arrest, it was believed he fled to Mexico. The murder case was dead cold until Walsh’s true crime show featured the case on Oct. 27. Less than a month later, on Nov. 20, Ramirez-Lopez turned himself in. Despite the change of heart, police said it was unclear if Ramirez-Lopez had seen or was even aware of the episode on him.
