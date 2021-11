Open champion Collin Morikawa is determined not to let another opportunity to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai slip through his fingers.Morikawa had the chance to top the Order of Merit by winning last year’s DP World Tour Championship, in what was his first regular European Tour event.Twelve months on, the two-time major winner has a 236-point lead over compatriot Billy Horschel in the standings and could even finish last in the 53-man field and still succeed Lee Westwood as European number one.The 24-year-old world number two, who was awarded honorary life membership of the European...

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO