ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Finds Takers, Tesla Lawsuit, Apple Workers' Rights, Avalanche Vs. Dogecoin, Elon Musk Vs. White House: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVcTo_0d3jOi7300

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Bitcoin Dip Entices Investors: The fall in the price of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to below the $60,000 mark on Sunday night is attracting investors, it was reported, citing Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. Inflation is expected to grab attention in the upcoming Thanksgiving week, while Bitcoin is seen as a hedge against inflation.

2. Female Worker Sues Tesla: A Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) female worker has filed a lawsuit, alleging that the Elon Musk-led company's female employees face “rampant sexual harassment.” Jessica Barraza said in her lawsuit Tesla supervisors and the human resources department failed to take action despite her complaint that she was subjected to constant harassment at the factory.

3. Apple Confirms Workers’ Rights To Discuss Pay: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has confirmed to its workers in a memo that they have the right to discuss their wages, hours and working conditions, with the move coming after employees pushed the tech giant to do more to ensure equity in pay. Apple is facing several lawsuits from former employees, who have accused the company of unfair labor practices.

4. Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin For Top-10 Cryptocurrency Spot: Avalanche has surpassed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to emerge as the cryptocurrency with the tenth-highest market capitalization, it was reported, citing CoinMarketCap data.

Meanwhile, Avalanche project founder and Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer took a dig at Ethereum’s congestion and said that Avalanche will “address lesser engineering problems without batting an eyelid.”

5. Elon Musk’s Pot Shot At Biden Administration: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken another pot shot at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration over purportedly ignoring the fact that his company is the market leader in electric vehicles. Musk was responding to a post on Twitter by entrepreneur David Sacks, who criticised the Biden administration for its “epic gaslighting” of Tesla.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the latest sale of Tesla shares worth $30.6 million by Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest, and the top ten most-watched movies of all-time on streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

In a fresh crackdown, Chinese regulators have ordered Chinese tech giants – including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – to pay RMB 500,000 yuan ($78,282) for each of the 43 merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions that were not reported by the companies over the past eight years.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

Musk Asks Employees To Reduce The Size Of The Q4 Delivery Wave

Tesla has gotten used to pushing like crazy toward the end of each quarter to ship as many vehicles as possible to customers. Naturally, this approach has led to increased costs, with the company spending heavily on delivery fees, employee overtime and temporary contractors to make those deliveries happen before the end of the respective quarters.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Avalanche-Based Dogecoin Knockoff Coin Ends in A Massive Rug Pull

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX)-based meme coin Snowdog (CRYPTO: SDOG), themed after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which was meant to last only eight days has ended in a rug pull. What Happened: As per a tweet from the project’s handle, on the eighth day after the launch of the coin, a “massive buyback” was to be orchestrated.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Bitcoin Finds Takers#Tesla Lawsuit#Apple Workers Rights#Elon Musk Vs#Btc#Oanda#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Apple Inc#Aapl#Avalanche#Ava Labs
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded 4.82% higher...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

GameStop Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week; Tesla, Disney And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Monday, while Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 3.08% to $0.2066 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.43% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 2.2% and 3.31% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. In the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 28.78%, while in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy