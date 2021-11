The University of Evansville Department of Theatre continues its 2021-2022 “Welcome Back to Shanklin Theatre” season this week with performances of THREE SISTERS by Anton Chekhov, in a new version by Sarah Ruhl, based off a literal translation by Elise Thoron with Natasha Paramonova and Kristin Johnsen-Neshati, and GONE MISSING, created by The Civilians, written by Steven Cosson from interviews by the company, with music and lyrics by Michael Friedman. The cast of THREE SISTERS will take the Shanklin Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Fri., Nov. 19 and Sat., Nov. 20. In addition, performances of GONE MISSING will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., as well as at 2:00 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 20 and Sun., Nov. 21.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO