Environment

TUESDAY: COLD AND CHILLY

By Patrick Pete
 7 days ago
Polar air moves into the area on Tuesday— sending afternoon temperatures into the mid 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy; gusting up to 25mph — so wind chills will be a big part of your Tuesday forecast. Feel like temperatures max out in the upper 30s, so the thick coat will be needed. Temperatures rebound heading into Thanksgiving, but another front will send temperatures back to the 40s by Friday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.
Thanksgiving Day Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

