ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Driver ran away from the scene after crashing vehicle into a home in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u90lL_0d3jNrm900
Driver ran away from the scene after crashing vehicle into a home in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A driver left the crash scene after they crashed their vehicle into a home garage and a parked car.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Coronet Street on the city’s north side.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Driver ran away from the scene after crashing vehicle into a home in San Antonio

November 22, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera who died after a two-vehicle crash on Loop 1604 (San Antonio, TX)

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera who died after a two-vehicle crash on Loop 1604 (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera as the man who lost his life following a head-on collision early Thursday morning in South Bexar County.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy