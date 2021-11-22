ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Detecting immunotherapy-sensitive subtype in gastric cancer using histologic image-based deep learning

By Munetoshi Hinata
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy is widely used but effective only in a subset of gastric cancers. Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV)-positive and microsatellite instability (MSI) / mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) tumors have been reported to be highly responsive to ICIs. However, detecting these subtypes requires costly techniques, such as immunohistochemistry and molecular...

Nature.com

A deep learning model for identifying diabetic retinopathy using optical coherence tomography angiography

As the prevalence of diabetes increases, millions of people need to be screened for diabetic retinopathy (DR). Remarkable advances in technology have made it possible to use artificial intelligence to screen DR from retinal images with high accuracy and reliability, resulting in reducing human labor by processing large amounts of data in a shorter time. We developed a fully automated classification algorithm to diagnose DR and identify referable status using optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) images with convolutional neural network (CNN) model and verified its feasibility by comparing its performance with that of conventional machine learning model. Ground truths for classifications were made based on ultra-widefield fluorescein angiography to increase the accuracy of data annotation. The proposed CNN classifier achieved an accuracy of 91"“98%, a sensitivity of 86"“97%, a specificity of 94"“99%, and an area under the curve of 0.919"“0.976. In the external validation, overall similar performances were also achieved. The results were similar regardless of the size and depth of the OCTA images, indicating that DR could be satisfactorily classified even with images comprising narrow area of the macular region and a single image slab of retina. The CNN-based classification using OCTA is expected to create a novel diagnostic workflow for DR detection and referral.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Predicting 1p/19q co-deletion status from magnetic resonance imaging using deep learning in adult-type diffuse lower-grade gliomas: a discovery and validation study

Determination of 1p/19q co-deletion status is important for the classification, prognostication, and personalized therapy in diffuse lower-grade gliomas (LGG). We developed and validated a deep learning imaging signature (DLIS) from preoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for predicting the 1p/19q status in patients with LGG. The DLIS was constructed on a training dataset (n"‰="‰330) and validated on both an internal validation dataset (n"‰="‰123) and a public TCIA dataset (n"‰="‰102). The receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis and precision recall curves (PRC) were used to measure the classification performance. The area under ROC curves (AUC) of the DLIS was 0.999 for training dataset, 0.986 for validation dataset, and 0.983 for testing dataset. The F1-score of the prediction model was 0.992 for training dataset, 0.940 for validation dataset, and 0.925 for testing dataset. Our data suggests that DLIS could be used to predict the 1p/19q status from preoperative imaging in patients with LGG. The imaging-based deep learning has the potential to be a noninvasive tool predictive of molecular markers in adult diffuse gliomas.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Synthesizing Images of Marine Plastic Using Deep Convolutional Generative Adversarial Networks

This is theoretical and we are working on publishing our paper. We will be applying the DCGAN architecture on the DeepTrash dataset. This is a collection of plastic images in the epipelagic layer and abyssopelagic layer of the ocean curated for marine plastic detection using computer vision. The DCGAN is a direct extension of the GAN architecture mentioned above except it uses Deep Convolutional Layers in the discriminator and generator respectively. It was first described by Radford et. al in the paper Unsupervised Representation Learning With Deep Convolutionsal Generative Adversarial Networks.
ENVIRONMENT
onclive.com

Ku Reviews Exciting ESMO Data in Gastric/GEJ Cancer

Dr. Ku underscores key takeaways from the CheckMate649 and DESTINY-Gastric02 trials in gastric/GEJ cancer and highlights ongoing research that has the potential to further inform treatment selection and sequencing in the field. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Jessica Hergert. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from...
CANCER
Nature.com

Assessment of histological characteristics, imaging markers, and rt-PA susceptibility of ex vivo venous thrombi

Venous thromboembolism is a significant source of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Catheter-directed thrombolytics is the primary treatment used to relieve critical obstructions, though its efficacy varies based on the thrombus composition. Non-responsive portions of the specimen often remain in situ, which prohibits mechanistic investigation of lytic resistance or the development of diagnostic indicators for treatment outcomes. In this study, thrombus samples extracted from venous thromboembolism patients were analyzed ex vivo to determine their histological properties, susceptibility to lytic therapy, and imaging characteristics. A wide range of thrombus morphologies were observed, with a dependence on age and etymology of the specimen. Fibrinolytic inhibitors including PAI-1, alpha 2-antiplasmin, and TAFI were present in samples, which may contribute to the response venous thrombi to catheter-directed thrombolytics. Finally, a weak but significant correlation was observed between the response of the sample to lytic drug and its magnetic microstructure assessed with a quantitative MRI sequence. These findings highlight the myriad of changes in venous thrombi that may promote lytic resistance, and imaging metrics that correlate with treatment outcomes.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

New Study Shows Cardiologs’ Deep Learning AI Outperforms the Apple Watch ECG Algorithm in Detecting Atrial Arrhythmias

Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, announced the results of a clinical study that proved Cardiologs’ deep learning AI outperforms the Apple Watch ECG algorithm in the detection of atrial arrhythmias (AA), which are related to stroke risks. The data was accepted for a moderated digital poster presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 held from November 13-15, 2021.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Laurel Bridge Software Facilitates The Capture Of Image Data For The Clinical Validation Of AI-based Lung Cancer Detection Algorithms

Collaborating to Improve the Early Detection of Incidental Lung Nodules on Chest Radiographs. Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of imaging software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate their complex medical imaging workflows, announced that IMIDEX, Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider focused on lung cancer, has selected its Compass™ Routing Workflow Manager and Exodus™ Migration and Consolidation Controller to facilitate a retrospective, multi-center clinical study for the detection of incidental lung nodules using their computer-aided detection application VisiRad™.
CANCER
Nature.com

Determination of probability of causative pathogen in infectious keratitis using deep learning algorithm of slit-lamp images

Corneal opacities are important causes of blindness, and their major etiology is infectious keratitis. Slit-lamp examinations are commonly used to determine the causative pathogen; however, their diagnostic accuracy is low even for experienced ophthalmologists. To characterize the "face" of an infected cornea, we have adapted a deep learning architecture used for facial recognition and applied it to determine a probability score for a specific pathogen causing keratitis. To record the diverse features and mitigate the uncertainty, batches of probability scores of 4 serial images taken from many angles or fluorescence staining were learned for score and decision level fusion using a gradient boosting decision tree. A total of 4306 slit-lamp images including 312 images obtained by internet publications on keratitis by bacteria, fungi, acanthamoeba, and herpes simplex virus (HSV) were studied. The created algorithm had a high overall accuracy of diagnosis, e.g., the accuracy/area under the curve for acanthamoeba was 97.9%/0.995, bacteria was 90.7%/0.963, fungi was 95.0%/0.975, and HSV was 92.3%/0.946, by group K-fold validation, and it was robust to even the low resolution web images. We suggest that our hybrid deep learning-based algorithm be used as a simple and accurate method for computer-assisted diagnosis of infectious keratitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Detection of cancer stem cells by EMT-specific biomarker-based peptide ligands

The occurrence of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) within tumors, which enables invasion and metastasis, is linked to cancer stem cells (CSCs) with drug and radiation resistance. We used two specific peptides, F7 and SP peptides, to detect EMT derived cells or CSCs. Human tongue squamous carcinoma cell line-SAS transfected with reporter genes was generated and followed by spheroid culture. A small molecule inhibitor-Unc0642 and low-dose ionizing radiation (IR) were used for induction of EMT. Confocal microscopic imaging and fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis were performed to evaluate the binding ability and specificity of peptides. A SAS xenograft mouse model with EMT induction was established for assessing the binding affinity of peptides. The results showed that F7 and SP peptides not only specifically penetrated into cytoplasm of SAS cells but also bound to EMT derived cells and CSCs with high nucleolin and vimentin expression. In addition, the expression of CSC marker and the binding of peptides were increased in tumors isolated from Unc0642/IR-treated groups. Our study demonstrates the potential of these peptides for detecting EMT derived cells or CSCs and might provide an alternative isolation method for these subpopulations within the tumor in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Estimating the effective fields of spin configurations using a deep learning technique

The properties of complicated magnetic domain structures induced by various spin"“spin interactions in magnetic systems have been extensively investigated in recent years. To understand the statistical and dynamic properties of complex magnetic structures, it is crucial to obtain information on the effective field distribution over the structure, which is not directly provided by magnetization. In this study, we use a deep learning technique to estimate the effective fields of spin configurations. We construct a deep neural network and train it with spin configuration datasets generated by Monte Carlo simulation. We show that the trained network can successfully estimate the magnetic effective field even though we do not offer explicit Hamiltonian parameter values. The estimated effective field information is highly applicable; it is utilized to reduce noise, correct defects in the magnetization data, generate spin configurations, estimate external field responses, and interpret experimental images.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A nomogram to predict risk of lymph node metastasis in early gastric cancer

Lymph node (LN) metastasis is known as one of the most important prognostic factors for early gastric cancer (EGC) patients. Patients without LNM normally have better prognosis. However, there is no evaluation criteria to accurately assess the possibility of LN metastasis. Therefore, this study aims to establish an effective nomogram for prognosis prediction. In this study, 285 EGC patients from January 2010 to December 2015 were enrolled. Pearson's Chi-Square (Ï‡2) test (including continuity correction when appropriate) and logistics regression analyses was used to identify the risk factors for LN metastasis. The independent risk factors identified were then incorporated in a nomogram model. The predictive accuracy and discriminative ability of the nomogram were evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and calibration curve. LN metastasis occurred in 59 (20.7%) EGC patients. And most of these patients were submucosal cancers (48/59). Chi-square test indicated lymphovascular emboli, carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), ulcer, tumor size, tumor infiltration and histological grade were the risk factors, and multivariate logistics analyses confirmed all these six factors were independent risk factors of LN metastasis, which were selected to construct the nomogram. The nomogram proved well calibrated and had good discriminative ability (C-index value: 0.842). The proposed nomogram could result in more-accurate risk prediction for EGC patients.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Immunotherapy-Based Regimen Boosts PFS in EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancer

Combining the PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab with a bevacizumab biosimilar and chemotherapy significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemotherapy alone in patients with EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed after a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), a phase III trial found. At a median follow-up of 9.8 months, the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Predicting Outcome in Liver Cancer Patients Receiving Immunotherapy

There are still no established biomarkers to predict the success of immunotherapy in patients with liver cancer. In a multicentre study led by Matthias Pinter from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Medical University of Vienna, a score based on simple laboratory parameters has now been developed to predict outcome in liver cancer patients receiving immunotherapy. The results were published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology.
CANCER
Photonics.com

Imaging Method May Improve Detection of Skin Cancer

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2021 — An imaging technique developed by researchers at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), can measure temperature in 2D, without contact, and in real time. The method could improve photothermal therapy and help deliver early diagnoses of skin cancers. The technology — single-shot...
CANCER
Nature.com

Thymidylate synthase O-GlcNAcylation: a molecular mechanism of 5-FU sensitization in colorectal cancer

Alteration of O-GlcNAcylation, a dynamic posttranslational modification, is associated with tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Its role in chemotherapy response is poorly investigated. Standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), mainly targets Thymidylate Synthase (TS). TS O-GlcNAcylation was reported but not investigated yet. We hypothesize that O-GlcNAcylation interferes with 5-FU CRC sensitivity by regulating TS. In vivo, we observed that combined 5-FU with Thiamet-G (O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor) treatment had a synergistic inhibitory effect on grade and tumor progression. 5-FU decreased O-GlcNAcylation and, reciprocally, elevation of O-GlcNAcylation was associated with TS increase. In vitro in non-cancerous and cancerous colon cells, we showed that 5-FU impacts O-GlcNAcylation by decreasing O-GlcNAc Transferase (OGT) expression both at mRNA and protein levels. Reciprocally, OGT knockdown decreased 5-FU-induced cancer cell apoptosis by reducing TS protein level and activity. Mass spectrometry, mutagenesis and structural studies mapped O-GlcNAcylated sites on T251 and T306 residues and deciphered their role in TS proteasomal degradation. We reveal a crosstalk between O-GlcNAcylation and 5-FU metabolism in vitro and in vivo that converges to 5-FU CRC sensitization by stabilizing TS. Overall, our data propose that combining 5-FU-based chemotherapy with Thiamet-G could be a new way to enhance CRC response to 5-FU.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of patient positions in lung ultrasound protocol: author's reply

Alonso-Ojembarrena, A, Raimondi, F. The meaning of gravity-induced lung ultrasound score variations, to appear in Journal of Perinatology. Hoshino Y, Arai J, Hirono K, Maruo K, Kajikawa D, Yukitake Y, et al. Gravity-induced loss of aeration and atelectasis development in the preterm lung: a serial sonographic assessment. J Perinatol. 2021.https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-021-01189-1.
SCIENCE

