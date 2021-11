Come one, come all to the newest event to hit the Yakima Valley, Something to Celebrate - A Central Washington Event Expo!. Planning an event can be incredibly stressful so wouldn't it be nice to take all the guesswork out of it? Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at the Yakima Convention Center it all goes down between the hours of 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO