A cash call would be the quickest way for IAG to tackle its €12.3bn of debt and begin paying a dividend again, HSBC aviation analyst Andrew Lobbenberg said. If not, then the carrier would have to resort to its cash flows. Any decision on a rights issue would likely be taken by the company's new bos, Nicholas Cadbury, when he started early the following year. Lobbenberg had already said in September that plans to raise cash for IAG might follow positive news such as the reopening of travel to the US. - Financial Mail on Sunday.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO