​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: This week's show: Murder, Race and (In)Justice. Last week's show: Tom Morello holds the line. History’s first recorded (on papyrus) strike, by Egyptians working on public works projects for King Ramses III in the Valley of the Kings. They were protesting having gone 20 days without pay -- portions of grain -- and put their tools down. Exact date estimated, described as within “the sixth month of the 29th year” of Ramses’ reign -- 1170BC -- in The Spirit of Ancient Egypt, by Ana Ruiz. Scholar John Rome adds in Ancient Lives: The story of the Pharaoh’s Tombmakers that the strike so terrified the authorities they gave in and raised wages. Romer believes it happened few years earlier, on Nov. 14, 1152 BC.

EGYPT ・ 6 DAYS AGO