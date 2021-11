Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, is to resign, according to a shock new report from CNBC.Twitter’s shares jumped 11 per cent after the unconfirmed reports.CNBC said that Mr Dorsey was expected to step down “in the near term”, citing “a number of different people familiar with the situation”. David Faber, the CNBC journalist who first reported the news, said that he did “not know much else” and that it was unclear who would lead the company.Mr Dorsey is chief executive of Twitter but also Square, an online payments company. He has in the past faced calls to concentrate on one of...

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO