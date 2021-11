If Nebraska fans were hoping for an indicator on Friday as to whether Logan Smothers is going to be the team’s quarterback in 2022, they didn’t get it. Smothers played well enough in the 28-21 loss to No. 16 Iowa to be modestly optimistic about him potentially taking over for Adrian Martinez, but not well enough to definitively say that he’s the guy moving forward.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO