Driver killed in Travelers Rest crash on US Hwy 276

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver has died after a crash in Travelers Rest early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 12:26 a.m. on US Hwy 276 at Center St., according to SCHP. Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Honda Fit was driving recklessly on US Hwy 276 when they went off the right side of the road. The driver struck a utility box, light pole, and a tree.

The driver died at the scene, according to highway patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Michael Brosia, 48, of Greenville.

Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.