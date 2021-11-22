Ferrari Daytona SP3 gets official

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Consumer Reports just published the results of their annual reliability study. This survey gathers information from car owners based on the reliability of their vehicles within the last 12 months of use. Quite unsurprisingly, Japanese manufacturers have come out on top, with Lexus (scored at 76), Mazda (75), and Toyota (71) claiming the top three positions on the list. U.S. manufacturers have upped their game as well, with Buick’s Envision, Ford’s all-new Bronco sport, Mustang Mach-E, Ranger, and Chevrolet’s Trailblazer being recognized as some of the most reliable U.S vehicles currently in the market. While results have been favorable for most manufacturers and their cars, some suffered, with examples like the Chevrolet Bolt and Jeep Gladiator failing to make the list of recommended vehicles.

