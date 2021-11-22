ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrari Daytona SP3 gets official

By Roland Hutchinson
 7 days ago
Ferrari has added a new supercar to its range with the launch of the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 and just 599 units of the car will be built. The new Ferrari Daytona SP3 will cost more than €2 million, we suspect that they will all probably sell out quickly, priority will...

Motor1.com

New Ford Ranger, Ferrari Daytona, Obscure Cars, Bad Gift Ideas: RAC #47

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone in the States! Ordinarily, news in the automotive realm slows down around the holidays but the last few days saw not one, but two major vehicle debuts. News doesn't sleep, and neither do Bruce and Smith as they dive into the debuts before diving deeper into an obscure cheap car challenge. The deepest dive, however, involves an honest discussion about gifts you absolutely shouldn't buy a car enthusiast. Ever.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1998 Ruf Turbo R Limited May Be the Ultimate Refinement of Porsche’s 993 Series

There will be no end of arguments among people who love Porsche 911s when it comes to declaring which cars in the lineage are the best. The first 911 rolled out of the Zuffenhausen factory in 1965, and 911s continue to do so today, entirely different from that original but in the same spirit that has made the model the most beloved sports car in history. Every series has its fans, from the elemental 1973 Carrera RS to the 2022 GT3. In terms of development, things stayed pretty much on track through 1989, when the 911 became the 964. That car...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

New 2022 Ford Ranger gets official

Ford has unveiled its next-generation 2022 Ford Ranger and the car gets a number of upgrades over the model it replaces. The new Ford Ranger is available with a choice of different engine options including a powerful V6 turbo diesel option. “With Ranger, we’ve had a big extended family for...
SMALL BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross gets official

Suzuki has announced its latest SUV, the 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross and the car comes with a range of engine options. The new 2022 Suzuki SX4 S-Cross will launch in Europe at the end of 2021, it is also headed to come more countries in the future. Suzuki Motor Corporation...
CARS
electrek.co

Juiced RipRacer fun-sized 28 MPH electric bike launches today at promotional price

Juiced Bikes unveiled it latest electric bicycle model, the RipRacer, earlier this month. The new e-bike model uses a compact frame and smaller diameter 20″ fat tires to create a space-conscious layout that easily fits in cars and elevators. The RipRacer, which starts at $1,399, still offers high performance for anyone looking for a peppy ride.
BICYCLES
thedrive

Massive Ford F-750 RV For Sale Can Haul 8,000 Pounds in the Bed

It's 22 inches wider than a "normal" F-750, and it's powered by a CAT diesel. It's okay if you've never heard of Peter Dunkel. What's important to know is that he's a professional machinery mover and car collector who thought it'd be wise to invest $6 million in a Ford F-750 that could cruise the world, so to speak. That's how the F-750 World Cruiser came to be, and the gargantuan creation is being offered by Mecum with a relatively cheap estimated sale price of $450,000 to $650,000. Let's look at why it might be worth that kinda scratch.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo—and the World’s First All-Electric Station Wagon

You won’t have to wait two years to get your hands on a fully electric station wagon after all. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Clubsport aren’t the only new cars the Porsche is debuting at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show. The German marque also showed up with its latest Taycan variant, the GTS, which comes in two versions: a sleek sedan and a high-performance wagon called the Sports Turismo. The GTS Sports Turismo isn’t technically the first Taycan wagon. That honor belongs to the Cross Turismo, which was introduced by the brand last year. But, as Road & Track points...
CARS
thedrive

The Best Amazon Auto Black Friday Deals

Time to give that bank account a 'financially responsible' beating. Time to be honest with ourselves. We spend way too much money on our cars as it is. We do our best to justify the expense by telling ourselves the parts needed to be replaced for routine service purposes anyway, but deep down, we know that's a lie, and we're just trying new things or different combos. Thankfully, Amazon is here to provide some financial relief as we play around. Power Stop, K&N, Dorman, Phillips, and ACDelco, are just a few names on the roster of brands competing for the sale.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

First Ride: Two New Polaris UTVs Deliver Big Fun on the Trail

Originally designed with light-duty farm work in mind, side-by sides have, over time, transformed to become some of the most capable factory-produced off-road vehicles that money can buy. Now, Polaris has brought us to ERX Motor Park to drive that point home. Located in Elk River, Minn., ERX plays host to a number of different short-course, off-road series throughout the year, and the Amsoil Championship Off-Road UTV races are some of the most well attended events held at the facility. It’s a testament to how widespread the appeal of these machines has become, and with that popularity comes the necessity for...
ELK RIVER, MN
Robb Report

This Rugged New Camper Van Is an All-in-One Escape Pod for Off-Road Adventures

Overlanding, already on the rise pre-pandemic, has seen its popularity explode as outdoor enthusiasts take social distancing to the extreme. If you’re in the market for a turnkey go-anywhere machine, the EarthCruiser Terranova is an all-in-one escape pod that’s a giant leap from your everyday modified 4×4, ideal for off-the-grid recreation (or when the proverbial fan takes a hit). On the narrow roads of Southern California’s coastal mountains, the over-cab explorer, starting at $315,000, is surprisingly friendly to drive despite weighing as much as an African bush elephant. There’s little sway as the 10,800-pound weight is distributed evenly across the...
CARS
