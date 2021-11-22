ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Above-average temperatures ahead of Tuesday’s cooldown

WINKNEWS.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs will reach the low 80s Monday afternoon under cloudy skies. A few pop-up showers will be possible throughout the day. However, the majority of Southwest Florida will miss out on this...

www.winknews.com

wcbi.com

Above average temperatures ahead as warming trend ensues

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures become much more comfortable this coming week, climbing into the low 70s by Thursday. Our week remains mostly dry until the weekend, when rain chances return to the forecast. Skies will start clear this week, with widespread cloud cover making an appearance by Friday. MONDAY: Cool...
COLUMBUS, MS
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures above average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry, warm weather is expected for much of the upcoming week. Breezy east winds will be around today as temperatures rise several degrees above average where they will remain through late next week. TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear...
TUCSON, AZ
KESQ

A long stretch of above-normal temperatures

A relentless ridge of high pressure is set to dominate the region for several days. The result will be temperatures warming 10-15° above average. Normal temperatures would be in the lower end of the 70s for daytime highs and upper 40s for overnight lows. Our warm, dry air will continue to cycle into the valley through weak offshore winds. The San Gorgonio Pass will remain breezy.
abc57.com

Warmer temperatures on the way for the week ahead

This evening our weather looks cool and quiet! Temperatures tonight will drop into mid 20s so bundle up before heading out the door tomorrow morning. A quick round of light snow showers and flurries will sweep through Michiana just after lunchtime. A dusting of snow is possible in a few isolated areas, otherwise no widespread accumulation is expected. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 40s. Tuesday afternoon some sunshine returns with highs in the mid 40s. Cloud cover and low rain chances are possible on Wednesday, otherwise the rest of the week looks mostly dry.
KTVZ

Above-average start to the week

With temperatures in the 60s, we ended our holiday weekend with a bang! It wasn't the opening of Mt. Bachelor many expected two months ago, but there was a different opportunity for outdoor fun. The warm weather will continue for the next week or so, before we finally cool down...
klkntv.com

High temperatures 25° above average on Monday

While Sunday turned out to be around 10° cooler compared to Saturday, it was still another nice day! High clouds made their presence known, yielding a mostly clear landscape for much of the day. We’re keeping high clouds in the forecast throughout Sunday evening and overnight. However, they should start...
LINCOLN, NE
WINKNEWS.com

Sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s to start the week

Below-average temperatures return for the week’s start. Highs will climb into the 70s under sunny skies. Later this week, our high temperatures will return to the 80s. Our boating conditions may be slightly choppy in the bays. Tuesday is the final day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Thankfully, there are...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox42kptm.com

NWS: "near or above average" temperatures headed to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is expecting chances of "near or above average" temperatures in the coming weeks, according to a series of tweets from NWS. The seven-day forecast says temperatures for the end of November/beginning of December will be running about ten to 25 degrees...
OMAHA, NE

