Physics

Particle-like topologies in light

By Danica Sugic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-dimensional (3D) topological states resemble truly localised, particle-like objects in physical space. Among the richest such structures are 3D skyrmions and hopfions, that realise integer topological numbers in their configuration via homotopic mappings from real space to the hypersphere (sphere in 4D space) or the 2D sphere. They have received tremendous...

Nature.com

Contact ability based topology control for predictable delay-tolerant networks

In predictable delay tolerant networks (PDTNs), the network topology is known a priori or can be predicted over time, such as space planet networks and vehicular networks based on public buses or trains. Due to the intermittent connectivity, network partitioning, and long delays in PDTNs, most of the researchers mainly focuses on routing and data access research. However, topology control can improve energy effectiveness and increase the communication capacity, thus how to maintain the dynamic topology of PDTNs becomes crucial. In this paper, a contact ability based topology control method for PDTNs is proposed. First, the contact ability is calculated using our contact ability calculation model, and then the PDTNs is modeled as an undirected weighted contact graph which includes spatial and contact ability information. The topology control problem is defined as constructing a minimum spanning tree (MST) that the contact ability of the MST is maximized. We propose two algorithms based on undirected weighted contact graph to solve the defined problem, and compare them with the latest method in terms of energy cost and contact ability. Extensive simulation experiments demonstrate that the proposed algorithms can guarantee data transmission effectively, and reduce the network energy consumption significantly.
Nature.com

Giant field-like torque by the out-of-plane magnetic spin Hall effect in a topological antiferromagnet

Spin-orbit torques (SOT) enable efficient electrical control of the magnetic state of ferromagnets, ferrimagnets and antiferromagnets. However, the conventional SOT has severe limitation that only in-plane spins accumulate near the surface, whether interpreted as a spin Hall effect (SHE) or as an Edelstein effect. Such a SOT is not suitable for controlling perpendicular magnetization, which would be more beneficial for realizing low-power-consumption memory devices. Here we report the observation of a giant magnetic-field-like SOT in a topological antiferromagnet Mn3Sn, whose direction and size can be tuned by changing the order parameter direction of the antiferromagnet. To understand the magnetic SHE (MSHE)- and the conventional SHE-induced SOTs on an equal footing, we formulate them as interface spin-electric-field responses and analyzed using a macroscopic symmetry analysis and a complementary microscopic quantum kinetic theory. In this framework, the large out-of-plane spin accumulation due to the MSHE has an inter-band origin and is likely to be caused by the large momentum-dependent spin splitting in Mn3Sn. Our work demonstrates the unique potential of antiferromagnetic Weyl semimetals in overcoming the limitations of conventional SOTs and in realizing low-power spintronics devices with new functionalities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel geometry image to accurately represent a surface by preserving mesh topology

Geometry images parameterise a mesh with a square domain and store the information in a single chart. A one-to-one correspondence between the 2D plane and the 3D model is convenient for processing 3D models. However, the parameterised vertices are not all located at the intersection of the gridlines the existing geometry images. Thus, errors are unavoidable when a 3D mesh is reconstructed from the chart. In this paper, we propose parameterise surface onto a novel geometry image that preserves the constraint of topological neighbourhood information at integer coordinate points on a 2D grid and ensures that the shape of the reconstructed 3D mesh does not change from supplemented image data. We find a collection of edges that opens the mesh into simply connected surfaceÂ with a single boundary. The point distribution with approximate blue noise spectral characteristics is computed by capacity-constrained delaunay triangulation without retriangulation. We move the vertices to the constrained mesh intersection, adjust the degenerate triangles on a regular grid, and fill the blank part by performing a local affine transformation between each triangle in the mesh and image. Unlike other geometry images, the proposed method results in no error in the reconstructed surface model when floating-point data are stored in the image. High reconstruction accuracy is achieved when the xyz positions are in a 16-bit data format in each image channel because only rounding errors exist in the topology-preserving geometry images, there are no sampling errors. This method performs one-to-one mapping between the 3D surface mesh and the points in the 2D image, while foldovers do not appear in the 2D triangular mesh, maintaining the topological structure. This also shows the potential of using a 2D image processing algorithm to process 3D models.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Characterization of aerosol particles during a high pollution episode over Mexico City

More than 7 thousand wildfires were recorded over Mexico in 2019, affecting almost 640 thousand hectares. Most of these fires occurred during the spring season generating dense smoke plumes, impacting urban areas in the central part of the Mexican plateau. From May 10 to 17, 2019, biomass burning (BB) plumes affected Mexico City (MC) and diffused across the basin, producing PM2.5 levels"‰~"‰2 times higher than the nation's air quality standards. Average PM2.5 concentrations increased sharply from 29.4"‰Â±"‰7.2Â ÂµgÂ mâˆ’3 to 65.1"‰Â±"‰13.6Â ÂµgÂ mâˆ’3 when the dense smoke plumes were detected. The higher particle concentration impacted the aerosol optical depth (AOD) as values"‰~"‰3 times greater than the annual mean (0.32"‰Â±"‰0.12) were measured, which resulted in a 17% loss of global horizontal irradiation (GHI). Under these severe pollution conditions, the visibility (Va) was reduced by"‰~"‰80%. The high incidence of strong absorbent particles, such as soot and tarballs was revealed through electron microscopy and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis. These techniques show chemical similarities between MC aerosols and those from the high-altitude (~"‰4010Â m. a. g. l.) Altzomoni Atmospheric Observatory, evidencing a strong influence of the BB emissions, suggesting a regional transport of these pollutants.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Topological acoustic triple point

Acoustic phonon is a classic example of triple degeneracy point in band structure. This triple point always appears in phonon spectrum because of the Nambu"“Goldstone theorem. Here, we show that this triple point can carry a topological charge \({\mathfrak{q}}\) that is a property of three-band systems with space-time-inversion symmetry. The charge \({\mathfrak{q}}\) can equivalently be characterized by the skyrmion number of the longitudinal mode, or by the Euler number of the transverse modes. We call triple points with nontrivial \({\mathfrak{q}}\) the topological acoustic triple point (TATP). TATP can also appear at high-symmetry momenta in phonon and spinless electron spectrums when Oh or Th groups protect it. The charge \({\mathfrak{q}}\) constrains the nodal structure and wavefunction texture around TATP, and can induce anomalous thermal transport of phonons and orbital Hall effect of electrons. Gapless points protected by the Nambu"“Goldstone theorem form a new platform to study the topology of band degeneracies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tomographic mapping of the hidden dimension in quasi-particle interference

Quasiparticle interference (QPI) imaging is well established to study the low-energy electronic structure in strongly correlated electron materials with unrivalled energy resolution. Yet, being a surface-sensitive technique, the interpretation of QPI only works well for anisotropic materials, where the dispersion in the direction perpendicular to the surface can be neglected and the quasiparticle interference is dominated by a quasi-2D electronic structure. Here, we explore QPI imaging of galena, a material with an electronic structure that does not exhibit pronounced anisotropy. We find that the quasiparticle interference signal is dominated by scattering vectors which are parallel to the surface plane however originate from bias-dependent cuts of the 3D electronic structure. We develop a formalism for the theoretical description of the QPI signal and demonstrate how this quasiparticle tomography can be used to obtain information about the 3D electronic structure and orbital character of the bands.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magneto-transport evidence for strong topological insulator phase in ZrTe

The identification of a non-trivial band topology usually relies on directly probing the protected surface/edge states. But, it is difficult to achieve electronically in narrow-gap topological materials due to the small (meV) energy scales. Here, we demonstrate that band inversion, a crucial ingredient of the non-trivial band topology, can serve as an alternative, experimentally accessible indicator. We show that an inverted band can lead to a four-fold splitting of the non-zero Landau levels, contrasting the two-fold splitting (spin splitting only) in the normal band. We confirm our predictions in magneto-transport experiments on a narrow-gap strong topological insulator, zirconium pentatelluride (ZrTe5), with the observation of additional splittings in the quantum oscillations and also an anomalous peak in the extreme quantum limit. Our work establishes an effective strategy for identifying the band inversion as well as the associated topological phases for future topological materials research.
PHYSICS
Science
Physics
Instagram
towardsdatascience.com

Graph Neural Networks through the lens of Differential Geometry and Algebraic Topology

“Symmetry, as wide or as narrow as you may define its meaning, is one idea by which man through the ages has tried to comprehend and create order, beauty, and perfection.”. This somewhat poetic description by Hermann Weyl [1] underlines the cornerstone role of symmetry in science. Felix Klein’s 1872 “Erlangen Programme” [2] characterised geometries through symmetry groups. Not only was this a breakthrough in mathematics, unifying the “zoo of geometries,” but also led to the development of modern physical theories that can be entirely derived from the first principles of symmetry [3]. Similar principles have emerged in machine learning under the umbrella of Geometric Deep Learning, a general blueprint for deriving the majority of popular neural network architectures through group invariance and equivariance [4].
MATHEMATICS
Science News

A new particle accelerator aims to unlock secrets of bizarre atomic nuclei

Inscribed on an Italian family’s 15th century coat of arms and decorating an ancient Japanese shrine, the Borromean rings are symbolically potent. Remove one ring from the trio of linked circles and the other two fall apart. It’s only when all three are entwined that the structure holds. The rings have represented the concepts of unity, the Christian Holy Trinity and even certain exotic atomic nuclei.
PHYSICS
NIH Director's Blog

New Clues to Delta Variant’s Spread in Studies of Virus-Like Particles

About 70,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day. It’s clear that these new cases are being driven by the more-infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But why does the Delta variant spread more easily than other viral variants from one person to the next?
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Fundamental particles modelled in beam of light

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have succeeded in creating an experimental model of an elusive kind of fundamental particle called a skyrmion in a beam of light. The breakthrough provides physicists with a real system demonstrating the behaviour of skyrmions, first proposed 60 years ago by a University of Birmingham mathematical physicist, Professor Tony Skyrme.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

A new topological magnet with colossal angular magnetoresistance

While electrons are well known to carry both charge and spin, only the electric charge portion is used as an information carrier in modern electronic devices. However, the limits of modern electronics and the impending end of Moore's Law have rekindled the interest in the development of spintronic devices, which are capable of harnessing the spin of the electrons. It is expected that the widespread adoption of spintronic computing devices can revolutionize information technology similar to the invention of electronics.
SCIENCE
toolfarm.com

How to Convert Blendshapes to a Different Topology

In this tutorial learn how to convert Blendshapes to a Different Topology. New in R3DS Wrap 2021.11, Match Topology node matches the vertex order of your model with a given reference. R3DS Wrap. Wrap changes the way you process 3D-scan data. When working with a large set of similar objects...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Characterisation of factors contributing to the performance of nonwoven fibrous matrices as substrates for adenovirus vectored vaccine stabilisation

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Adam Berg which was incorrectly given as Adam J. Berg. Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, Roosevelt Drive, Oxford, OX3 7BN, UK. Pawan Dulal,Â Adam Berg,Â Adam A. Walters,Â Adam...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase segregation in mixed-halide perovskites affects charge-carrier dynamics while preserving mobility

Mixed halide perovskites can provide optimal bandgaps for tandem solar cells which are key to improved cost-efficiencies, but can still suffer from detrimental illumination-induced phase segregation. Here we employ optical-pump terahertz-probe spectroscopy to investigate the impact of halide segregation on the charge-carrier"‰dynamics and transport properties of mixed halide perovskite films. We reveal that, surprisingly, halide segregation results in negligible impact to the THz charge-carrier mobilities, and that charge carriers within the I-rich phase are not strongly localised. We further demonstrate enhanced lattice anharmonicity in the segregated I-rich domains, which is likely to support ionic migration. These phonon anharmonicity effects also serve as evidence of a remarkably fast, picosecond charge funnelling into the narrow-bandgap I-rich domains. Our analysis demonstrates how minimal structural transformations during phase segregation have a dramatic effect on the charge-carrier dynamics as a result of charge funnelling. We suggest that because such enhanced recombination is radiative, performance losses may be mitigated by deployment of careful light management strategies in solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Dual vortex breakdown in a two-fluid whirlpool

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.
SCIENCE

