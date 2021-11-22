ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Dynamic-boundary-based lateral motion synergistic control of distributed drive autonomous vehicle

By Kai Wang
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo improve the path tracking accuracy and yaw stability of distributed drive autonomous vehicles (DDAVs) under extreme working conditions, a cooperative lateral motion control method based on the dynamic boundary is proposed to prevent different road adhesion conditions from affecting the motion stability of DDAVs. Based on the analysis of the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Synergistic insights into human health from aptamer- and antibody-based proteomic profiling

Affinity-based proteomics has enabled scalable quantification of thousands of protein targets in blood enhancing biomarker discovery, understanding of disease mechanisms, and genetic evaluation of drug targets in humans through protein quantitative trait loci (pQTLs). Here, we integrate two partly complementary techniques-the aptamer-based SomaScanÂ® v4 assay and the antibody-based Olink assays-to systematically assess phenotypic consequences of hundreds of pQTLs discovered for 871 protein targets across both platforms. We create a genetically anchored cross-platform proteome-phenome network comprising 547 protein"“phenotype connections, 36.3% of which were only seen with one of the two platforms suggesting that both techniques capture distinct aspects of protein biology. We further highlight discordance of genetically predicted effect directions between assays, such as for PILRA and Alzheimer's disease. Our results showcase the synergistic nature of these technologies to better understand and identify disease mechanisms and provide a benchmark for future cross-platform discoveries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Twinning-assisted dynamic adjustment of grain boundary mobility

Grain boundary (GB) plasticity dominates the mechanical behaviours of nanocrystalline materials. Under mechanical loading, GB configuration and its local deformation geometry change dynamically with the deformation; the dynamic variation of GB deformability, however, remains largely elusive, especially regarding its relation with the frequently-observed GB-associated deformation twins in nanocrystalline materials. Attention here is focused on the GB dynamics in metallic nanocrystals, by means of well-designed in situ nanomechanical testing integrated with molecular dynamics simulations. GBs with low mobility are found to dynamically adjust their configurations and local deformation geometries via crystallographic twinning, which instantly changes the GB dynamics and enhances the GB mobility. This self-adjust twin-assisted GB dynamics is found common in a wide range of face-centred cubic nanocrystalline metals under different deformation conditions. These findings enrich our understanding of GB-mediated plasticity, especially the dynamic behaviour of GBs, and bear practical implication for developing high performance nanocrystalline materials through interface engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Crash and disengagement data of autonomous vehicles on public roads in California

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are being widely tested on public roads in several countries such as the USA, Canada, France, Germany, and Australia. For the transparent deployment of AVs in California, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (CA DMV) commissioned AV manufacturers to draft and publish reports on disengagements and crashes. These reports must be processed before any statistical analysis, which is cumbersome and time-consuming. Our dataset presents the processed disengagement data from 2014 to 2019, crash data till the 10th of March 2020 and supplementary road network and land-use data extracted from OpenStreetMap. Primary data are manually assessed and converted into an easily processed format. Our processed data will be advantageous to the research community and enable accelerated research in this domain. For example, the data can be utilised to discern trends in disengagement, observe the distribution of disengagement causes, and investigate the contributory factors of the crashes. Such investigations can subsequently improve the reporting protocols and make policies and laws for the smooth deployment of this disruptive technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Abnormal synergistic gait mitigation in acute stroke using an innovative ankle"“knee"“hip interlimb humanoid robot: a preliminary randomized controlled trial

Abnormal spasticity and associated synergistic patterns are the most common neuromuscular impairments affecting ankle"“knee"“hip interlimb coordinated gait kinematics and kinetics in patients with hemiparetic stroke. Although patients with hemiparetic stroke undergo various treatments to improve gait and movement, it remains unknown how spasticity and associated synergistic patterns change after robot-assisted and conventional treatment. We developed an innovative ankle"“knee"“hip interlimb coordinated humanoid robot (ICT) to mitigate abnormal spasticity and synergistic patterns. The objective of the preliminary clinical trial was to compare the effects of ICT combined with conventional physical therapy (ICT-C) and conventional physical therapy and gait training (CPT-G) on abnormal spasticity and synergistic gait patterns in 20 patients with acute hemiparesis. We performed secondary analyses aimed at elucidating the biomechanical effects of Walkbot ICT on kinematic (spatiotemporal parameters and angles) and kinetic (active force, resistive force, and stiffness) gait parameters before and after ICT in the ICT-C group. The intervention for this group comprised 60-min conventional physical therapy plus 30-min robot-assisted training, 7Â days/week, for 2Â weeks. Significant biomechanical effects in knee joint kinematics; hip, knee, and ankle active forces; hip, knee, and ankle resistive forces; and hip, knee, and ankle stiffness were associated with ICT-C. Our novel findings provide promising evidence for conventional therapy supplemented by robot-assisted therapy for abnormal spasticity, synergistic, and altered biomechanical gait impairments in patients in the acute post-stroke recovery phase.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Control Systems#Vehicle Electrification#Autonomous Driving#Controllers#Ddav#Lmscs
Nature.com

Multicast tree construction algorithm for dynamic traffic on software defined networks

Dynamic traffic of multicast communication in the Software Defined Network environment focused less though it is more natural and practical. In multicast communication, the traffic is dynamic due to the dynamic group memberships (i.e., participants join and leave the group anytime), which are not explored much in the previous research works. The multicast in dynamic traffic requires a method to handle dynamic group membership and minimum tree alteration for every join and leave of participants from the multicast group. This paper proposes a multicast tree construction algorithm, which considers receiving devices and network capability as base parameters to construct the multicast path. The proposed routing method uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path algorithm for initial tree formation, identifies a multicast path, and processes the Shortest Path Tree to reduce the overall hop count and path cost. The multicast tree generated by the proposed enables the dynamic join and leaves of participating devices with reduced tree alteration using more common paths to reach the devices. The implementation and results show that the proposed method works efficiently in resource utilization with a reduced hop count and quality for multicast communication in static and dynamic scenarios. Also, the results demonstrate that the proposed method generates a stable common path for multicast communication.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

The effects of altered BMP4 signaling in first branchial-arch-derived murine embryonic orofacial tissues

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2021) Cite this article. The first branchial arch (BA1), which is derived from cranial neural crest (CNC) cells, gives rise to various orofacial tissues. Cre mice are widely used for the determination of CNC and exploration of gene functions in orofacial development. However, there is a lack of Cre mice specifically marked BA1's cells. Pax2-Cre allele was previously generated and has been widely used in the field of inner ear development. Here, by compounding Pax2-Cre and R26R-mTmG mice, we found a specific expression pattern of Pax2+ cells that marked BA1's mesenchymal cells and the BA1-derivatives. Compared to Pax2-Cre; R26R-mTmG allele, GFP+ cells were abundantly found both in BA1 and second branchial arch in Wnt1-Cre;R26R-mTmG mice. As BMP4 signaling is required for orofacial development, we over-activated Bmp4 by using Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 strain. Interestingly, our results showed bilateral hyperplasia between the upper and lower teeth. We also compare the phenotypes of Wnt1-Cre; pMes-BMP4 and Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 strains and found severe deformation of molar buds, palate, and maxilla-mandibular bony structures in Wnt1-Cre; pMes-BMP4 mice; however, the morphology of these orofacial organs were comparable between controls and Pax2-Cre; pMes-BMP4 mice except for bilateral hyperplastic tissues. We further explore the properties of the hyperplastic tissue and found it is not derived from Runx2+ cells but expresses Msx1, and probably caused by abnormal cell proliferation and altered expression pattern of p-Smad1/5/8. In sum, our findings suggest altering BMP4 signaling in BA1-specific cell lineage may lead to unique phenotypes in orofacial regions, further hinting that Pax2-Cre mice could be a new model for genetic manipulation of BA1-derived organogenesis in the orofacial region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Growth of lithium-indium dendrites in all-solid-state lithium-based batteries with sulfide electrolytes

All-solid-state lithium-based batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes are considered a viable option for electrochemical energy storage applications. However, the application of lithium metal is hindered by issues associated with the growth of mossy and dendritic Li morphologies upon prolonged cell cycling and undesired reactions at the electrode/solid electrolyte interface. In this context, alloy materials such as lithium-indium (Li-In) alloys are widely used at the laboratory scale because of their (electro)chemical stability, although no in-depth investigations on their morphological stability have been reported yet. In this work, we report the growth of Li-In dendritic structures when the alloy material is used in combination with a Li6PS5Cl solid electrolyte and Li(Ni0.6Co0.2Mn0.2)O2 positive electrode active material and cycled at high currents (e.g., 3.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) and high cathode loading (e.g., 4"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2). Via ex situ measurements and simulations, we demonstrate that the irregular growth of Li-In dendrites leads to cell short circuits after room-temperature long-term cycling. Furthermore, the difference between Li and Li-In dendrites is investigated and discussed to demonstrate the distinct type of dendrite morphology.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Nature.com

The characteristics of choriocapillaris flow void in the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy fellow eyes

To evaluate the morphological characteristics of flow void (FV) in the fellow eyes of the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV). Fifty PCV fellow eyes (PCVF) and 31 age-matched normal ocular circulation controls were recruited in this retrospective study. The number of FV was analyzed according to the size in a centered 5"‰Ã—"‰5Â mm swept source optical coherence tomography angiography scans. We used indocyanine green angiography images to determine whether choroidal vascular hyperpermeability (CVH) has occurred. For the PCVF, the prevalence rate of CVH was 70% (35 of 50) The number of FVs was significantly lower in 400"“25,000 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.005), 400"“500 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001), 525"“625 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001) and 650"“750 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.018). compared to the controls. And showed no difference in size from 775 to 1125 Î¼m2 between the two groups. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of PCVF with CVH and controls was 0.94 (95% CI 0.88"“1.00) (P"‰<"‰0.001). We found that the number of small FVs was significantly lower in the PCV fellow eyes than that in the eyes with control group.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hemodialysis biocompatibility mathematical models to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in dialysis patients based on hemodialysis membrane characteristics and clinical practices

Chronic kidney disease affects millions of people around the globe and many patients rely on hemodialysis (HD) to survive. HD is associated with undesired life-threatening side effects that are linked to membrane biocompatibility and clinical operating conditions. The present study develops a mathematical model to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in HD patients based on membrane morphology, chemistry, and interaction affinity. Based on the morphological characteristics of two clinical-grade HD membrane modules (CTA and PAES-PVP) commonly used in Canadian hospitals, a molecular docking study, and the release of inflammatory cytokines during HD and in vitro incubation experiments, we develop five sets of equations that describe the concentration of eight biomarkers (serpin/antithrombin-III, properdin, C5a, 1L-1Î±, 1L-1Î², C5b-9, IL6, vWF). The equations developed are functions of membrane properties (pore size, roughness, chemical composition, affinity to fibrinogen, and surface charge) and HD operating conditions (blood flow rate, Qb, and treatment time, t). We expand our model based on available clinical data and increase its range of applicability in terms of flow rate and treatment time. We also modify the original equations to expand their range of applicability in terms of membrane materials, allowing the prediction and validation of the inflammatory response of several clinical and synthesized membrane materials. Our affinity-based model solely relies on theoretical values of molecular docking, which can significantly reduce the experimental load related to the development of more biocompatible materials. Our model predictions agree with experimental clinical data and can guide the development of novel materials and support evidence-based membrane synthesis of HD membranes, reducing the need for trial-and-error approaches.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber utilizing coherent absorptions and surface plasmon polaritons based on double layer carbon metapatterns

An ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber is proposed that consists of double-layer metapatterns optimally designed by the genetic algorithm and printed using carbon paste. By setting the sheet resistance of the intermediate carbonÂ metapattern to a half of that of the top one, it is possible to find an optimal intermediate metapattern that reflects and absorbs the EM wave simultaneously. By adding an absorption resonance via a constructive interference at the top metapattern induced by the reflection from the intermediate one, an ultrawideband absorption can be achieved without increasing the number of layers. Moreover, it is found that the metapatterns support the surface plasmon polaritons which can supply an additional absorption resonance as well as boost the absorption in a broad bandwidth. Based on the simulation, the \(90\%\) absorption bandwidth is confirmed from 6.3 to 30.1 GHz of which the fractional bandwidth is 130.77\(\%\) for the normal incidence. The accuracy is verified via measurements well matched with the simulations. The proposed metamaterial absorber could not only break though the conventional concept that the number of layers should be increased to extend the bandwidth but also provide a powerful solution to realize a low-profile, lightweight, and low cost electromagnetic absorber.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Equilibrium in soil respiration across a climosequence indicates its resilience to climate change in a glaciated valley, western Himalaya

Soil respiration (SR), a natural phenomenon, emits ten times more CO2 from land than anthropogenic sources. It is predicted that climate warming would increase SR in most ecosystems and give rise to positive feedback. However, there are uncertainties associated with this prediction primarily due to variability in the relationship of SR with its two significant drivers, soil temperature and moisture. Accounting for the variabilities, we use a climosequence in Himalaya with a temperature gradient of"‰~"‰2.1Â Â°C to understand the variations in the response of SR and its temperature sensitivity to climate change. Results indicate an equilibrium in SR ranging from 1.92 to 2.42Â ÂµmolÂ mâˆ’2Â sâˆ’1 across an elevation gradient (3300"“3900Â m) despite its increased sensitivity to temperature (Q10) from 0.47 to 4.97. Additionally, moisture reduction towards lower elevation weakens the temperature-SR relationship. Finally, soil organic carbon shows similarities at all the elevations, indicating a net-zero CO2 flux across the climosequence. The findings suggest that as the climate warms in this region, the temperature sensitivity of SR reduces drastically due to moisture reduction, limiting any change in SR and soil organic carbon to rising temperature. We introduce an equilibrium mechanism in this study which indicates the resilient nature of SR to climate change and will aid in enhancing the accuracy of climate change impact projections.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy