Chemistry

In-plane quasi-single-domain BaTiO via interfacial symmetry engineering

By J. W. Lee
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe control of the in-plane domain evolution in ferroelectric thin films is not only critical to understanding ferroelectric phenomena but also to enabling functional device fabrication. However, in-plane polarized ferroelectric thin films typically exhibit complicated multi-domain states, not desirable for optoelectronic device performance. Here we report a strategy combining interfacial symmetry...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Twofold symmetry of c-axis resistivity in topological kagome superconductor CsVSb with in-plane rotating magnetic field

In transition metal compounds, due to the interplay of charge, spin, lattice and orbital degrees of freedom, many intertwined orders exist with close energies. One of the commonly observed states is the so-called nematic electron state, which breaks the in-plane rotational symmetry. This nematic state appears in cuprates, iron-based superconductor, etc. Nematicity may coexist, affect, cooperate or compete with other orders. Here we show the anisotropic in-plane electronic state and superconductivity in a recently discovered kagome metal CsV3Sb5 by measuring c-axis resistivity with the in-plane rotation of magnetic field. We observe a twofold symmetry of superconductivity in the superconducting state and a unique in-plane nematic electronic state in normal state when rotating the in-plane magnetic field. Interestingly these two orders are orthogonal to each other in terms of the field direction of the minimum resistivity. Our results shed new light in understanding non-trivial physical properties of CsV3Sb5.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Creating Dynamic Symmetry in Diamond Crystals To Improve Qubits for Quantum Computing

MIT researchers develop a new way to control and measure energy levels in a diamond crystal; could improve qubits in quantum computers. Physicists and engineers have long been interested in creating new forms of matter, those not typically found in nature. Such materials might find use someday in, for example, novel computer chips. Beyond applications, they also reveal elusive insights about the fundamental workings of the universe. Recent work at MIT both created and characterized new quantum systems demonstrating dynamical symmetry — particular kinds of behavior that repeat periodically, like a shape folded and reflected through time.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Study the plasmonic property of gold nanorods highly above damage threshold via single-pulse spectral hole-burning experiments

Intense femtosecond laser irradiation reshapes gold nanorods, resulting in a persistent hole in the optical absorption spectrum of the nanorods at the wavelength of the laser. Single-pulse hole-burning experiments were performed in a mixture of nanorods with a broad absorption around 800Â nm with a 35-fs laser with 800Â nm wavelength and 6Â mJ/pulse. A significant increase in hole burning width at an average fluence of 106Â J/m2 has been found, suggesting a tripled damping coefficient of plasmon. This shows that the surface plasmonic effect still occurs at extremely high femtosecond laser fluences just before the nanorods are damaged and the remaining 10% plasmonic enhancement of light is at the fluence of 106Â J/m2, which is several orders of magnitude higher than the damage threshold of the gold nanorods. Plasmon"“photon interactions may also cause an increase in the damping coefficient.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A general strategy for preparing pyrrolic-N type single-atom catalysts via pre-located isolated atoms

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) have been applied in many fields due to their superior catalytic performance. Because of the unique properties of the single-atom-site, using the single atoms as catalysts to synthesize SACs is promising. In this work, we have successfully achieved Co1 SAC using Pt1 atoms as catalysts. More importantly, this synthesis strategy can be extended to achieve Fe and Ni SACs as well. X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) results demonstrate that the achieved Fe, Co, and Ni SACs are in a M1-pyrrolic N4 (M= Fe, Co, and Ni) structure. Density functional theory (DFT) studies show that the Co(Cp)2 dissociation is enhanced by Pt1 atoms, thus leading to the formation of Co1 atoms instead of nanoparticles. These SACs are also evaluated under hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and oxygen evolution reaction (OER), and the nature of active sites under HER are unveiled by the operando XAS studies. These new findings extend the application fields of SACs to catalytic fabrication methodology, which is promising for the rational design of advanced SACs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tomographic mapping of the hidden dimension in quasi-particle interference

Quasiparticle interference (QPI) imaging is well established to study the low-energy electronic structure in strongly correlated electron materials with unrivalled energy resolution. Yet, being a surface-sensitive technique, the interpretation of QPI only works well for anisotropic materials, where the dispersion in the direction perpendicular to the surface can be neglected and the quasiparticle interference is dominated by a quasi-2D electronic structure. Here, we explore QPI imaging of galena, a material with an electronic structure that does not exhibit pronounced anisotropy. We find that the quasiparticle interference signal is dominated by scattering vectors which are parallel to the surface plane however originate from bias-dependent cuts of the 3D electronic structure. We develop a formalism for the theoretical description of the QPI signal and demonstrate how this quasiparticle tomography can be used to obtain information about the 3D electronic structure and orbital character of the bands.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spontaneous symmetry breaking in persistent currents of spinor polaritons

We predict the spontaneous symmetry breaking in a spinor Bose"“Einstein condensate of exciton-polaritons (polaritons) caused by the coupling of its spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We study a polariton condensate trapped in a ring-shaped effective potential with a broken rotational symmetry. We propose a realistic scheme of generating controllable spinor azimuthal persistent currents of polaritons in the trap under the continuous wave optical pump. We propose a new type of half-quantum circulating states in a spinor system characterized by azimuthal currents in both circular polarizations and a vortex in only one of the polarizations. The spontaneous symmetry breaking in the spinor polariton condensate that consists in the switching from co-winding to opposite-winding currents in opposite spin states is revealed. It is characterized by the change of the average orbital angular momentum of the condensate from zero to non-zero values. The radial displacement of the pump spot and the polarization of the pump act as the control parameters. The considered system exhibits a fundamental similarity to a superconducting flux qubit, which makes it highly promising for applications in quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Breaking the symmetry to suppress the Plateau"“Rayleigh instability and optimize hydropower utilization

Droplet impact on solid surfaces is essential for natural and industrial processes. Particularly, controlling the instability after droplet impact, and avoiding the satellite drops generation, have aroused great interest for its significance in inkjet printing, pesticide spraying, and hydroelectric power collection. Herein, we found that breaking the symmetry of the droplet impact dynamics using patterned-wettability surfaces can suppress the Plateau"“Rayleigh instability during the droplet rebounding and improve the energy collection efficiency. Systematic experimental investigation, together with mechanical modeling and numerical simulation, revealed that the asymmetric wettability patterns can regulate the internal liquid flow and reduce the vertical velocity gradient inside the droplet, thus suppressing the instability during droplet rebounding and eliminating the satellite drops. Accordingly, the droplet energy utilization was promoted, as demonstrated by the improved hydroelectric power generation efficiency by 36.5%. These findings deepen the understanding of the wettability-induced asymmetrical droplet dynamics during the liquid"“solid interactions, and facilitate related applications such as hydroelectric power generation and materials transportation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Experimental observation of localized interfacial phonon modes

Interfaces impede heat flow in micro/nanostructured systems. Conventional theories for interfacial thermal transport were derived based on bulk phonon properties of the materials making up the interface without explicitly considering the atomistic interfacial details, which are found critical to correctly describing thermal boundary conductance. Recent theoretical studies predicted the existence of localized phonon modes at the interface which can play an important role in understanding interfacial thermal transport. However, experimental validation is still lacking. Through a combination of Raman spectroscopy and high-energy-resolution electron energy-loss spectroscopy in a scanning transmission electron microscope, we report the experimental observation of localized interfacial phonon modes at ~12"‰THz at a high-quality epitaxial Si-Ge interface. These modes are further confirmed using molecular dynamics simulations with a high-fidelity neural network interatomic potential, which also yield thermal boundary conductance agreeing well with that measured in time-domain thermoreflectance experiments. Simulations find that the interfacial phonon modes have an obvious contribution to the total thermal boundary conductance. Our findings significantly contribute to the understanding of interfacial thermal transport physics and have impact on engineering thermal boundary conductance at interfaces in applications such as electronics thermal management and thermoelectric energy conversion.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Phase segregation in mixed-halide perovskites affects charge-carrier dynamics while preserving mobility

Mixed halide perovskites can provide optimal bandgaps for tandem solar cells which are key to improved cost-efficiencies, but can still suffer from detrimental illumination-induced phase segregation. Here we employ optical-pump terahertz-probe spectroscopy to investigate the impact of halide segregation on the charge-carrier"‰dynamics and transport properties of mixed halide perovskite films. We reveal that, surprisingly, halide segregation results in negligible impact to the THz charge-carrier mobilities, and that charge carriers within the I-rich phase are not strongly localised. We further demonstrate enhanced lattice anharmonicity in the segregated I-rich domains, which is likely to support ionic migration. These phonon anharmonicity effects also serve as evidence of a remarkably fast, picosecond charge funnelling into the narrow-bandgap I-rich domains. Our analysis demonstrates how minimal structural transformations during phase segregation have a dramatic effect on the charge-carrier dynamics as a result of charge funnelling. We suggest that because such enhanced recombination is radiative, performance losses may be mitigated by deployment of careful light management strategies in solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Acyl-chain saturation regulates the order of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate nanodomains

Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P2) plays a critical role in the regulation of various plasma membrane processes and signaling pathways in eukaryotes. A significant amount of cellular resources are spent on maintaining the dominant 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition, while less abundant and more saturated species become more prevalent in response to specific stimuli, stress or aging. Here, we report the impact of acyl-chain structure on the biophysical properties of cation-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains. PI(4,5)P2 species with increasing levels of acyl-chain saturation cluster in progressively more ordered nanodomains, culminating in the formation of gel-like nanodomains for fully saturated species. The formation of these gel-like domains was largely abrogated in the presence of 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first report of the impact of PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition on cation-dependent nanodomain ordering, and provides important clues to the motives behind the enrichment of PI(4,5)P2 with polyunsaturated acyl-chains. We also show how Ca2+-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains are able to generate local negative curvature, a phenomenon likely to play a role in membrane remodeling events.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of elastic spin with chiral meta-sources

Directional routing of one-way classical wave has raised tremendous interests about spin-related phenomena. This sparks specifically the elastic wave study of pseudo-spin in meta-structures to perform robust manipulations. Unlike pseudo-spin in mathematics, the intrinsic spin angular momentum of elastic wave is predicted quite recently which exhibits selective excitation of unidirectional propagation even in conventional solids. However, due to the challenge of building up chiral elastic sources, the experimental observation of intrinsic spin of elastic wave is still missing. Here, we successfully measure the elastic spin in Rayleigh and Lamb modes by adopting elaborately designed chiral meta-sources that excite locally rotating displacement polarization. We observe the unidirectional routing of chiral elastic waves, characterize the different elastic spins along different directions, and demonstrate the spin-momentum locking in broad frequency ranges. We also find the selective one-way Lamb wave carries opposite elastic spin on two plate surfaces in additional to the source chirality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast acquisition protocol for X-ray scattering tensor tomography

Microstructural information over an entire sample is important to understand the macroscopic behaviour of materials. X-ray scattering tensor tomography facilitates the investigation of the microstructural organisation in statistically large sample volumes. However, established acquisition protocols based on scanning small-angle X-ray scattering and X-ray grating interferometry inherently require long scan times even with highly brilliant X-ray sources. Recent developments in X-ray diffractive optics towards circular pattern arrays enable fast single-shot acquisition of the sample scattering properties with 2D omnidirectional sensitivity. X-ray scattering tensor tomography with the use of this circular grating array has been demonstrated. We propose here simple yet inherently rapid acquisition protocols for X-ray scattering tensor tomography leveraging on these new optical elements. Results from both simulation and experimental data, supported by a null space analysis, suggest that the proposed acquisition protocols are not only rapid but also corroborate that sufficient information for the accurate volumetric reconstruction of the scattering properties is provided. The proposed acquisition protocols will build the basis for rapid inspection and/or time-resolved tensor tomography of the microstructural organisation over an extended field of view.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ensuring scientific reproducibility in bio-macromolecular modeling via extensive, automated benchmarks

Each year vast international resources are wasted on irreproducible research. The scientific community has been slow to adopt standard software engineering practices, despite the increases in high-dimensional data, complexities of workflows, and computational environments. Here we show how scientific software applications can be created in a reproducible manner when simple design goals for reproducibility are met. We describe the implementation of a test server framework and 40 scientific benchmarks, covering numerous applications in Rosetta bio-macromolecular modeling. High performance computing cluster integration allows these benchmarks to run continuously and automatically. Detailed protocol captures are useful for developers and users of Rosetta and other macromolecular modeling tools. The framework and design concepts presented here are valuable for developers and users of any type of scientific software and for the scientific community to create reproducible methods. Specific examples highlight the utility of this framework, and the comprehensive documentation illustrates the ease of adding new tests in a matter of hours.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Improvement of magnetic resonance imaging using a wireless radiofrequency resonatorÂ array

In recent years, new human magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at static magnetic fields strengths of 7 Tesla or higher have become available, providing better signal sensitivity compared with lower field strengths. However, imaging human-sized objects at such high field strength and associated precession frequencies is limited due to the technical challenges associated with the wavelength effect, which substantially disturb the transmit field uniformity over the human body when conventional coils are used. Here we report a novel passive inductively-coupled radiofrequency resonator array design with a simple structure that works in conjunction with conventional coils and requires only to be tuned to the scanner's operating frequency. We show that inductive-coupling between the resonator array and the coil improves the transmit efficiency and signal sensitivity in the targeted region. The simple structure, flexibility, and cost-efficiency make the proposed array design an attractive approach for altering the transmit field distribution specially at high field systems, where the wavelength is comparable with the tissue size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Reconstruction-free positron emission imaging

Measurement of the arrival times of annihilation photons in a detector with greater precision is opening the way to new direct forms of tomographic positron emission imaging that do not require back-projection-based reconstruction techniques. Ever since the early days of positron emission tomography (PET) in the late 1960s through 1970s...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using virtual fluid for the description of interfacial effects in metallic materials

Liquids containing ions or polar molecules are ubiquitous in many applications needed for green technologies such as energy storage, electrochemistry or catalysis. When such liquids are brought to an interface such as an electrode—or even confined in a porous material—they exhibit unexpected behavior that goes beyond the effects already known. Recent experiments have shown that the properties of the employed material, which can be insulating or metallic, strongly influence the thermodynamic and dynamic behavior of these fluids.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
TECHNOLOGY

