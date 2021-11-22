ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Suppressing measurement uncertainty in an inhomogeneous spin star system

By Saeed Haddadi
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe uncertainty principle is known as a foundational element of quantum theory, providing a striking lower bound to quantify our prediction for the measured result of two incompatible observables. In this work, we study the thermal evolution of the entropic uncertainty bound in the presence of quantum memory for an inhomogeneous...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Science News

How massive stars in binary systems turn into carbon factories

The next time you thank your lucky stars, you might want to bless the binaries. New calculations indicate that a massive star whose outer layer gets torn off by a companion star ends up shedding a lot more carbon than if the star had been born a loner. “That star...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Star System#Ge#Int#Quantum Dynamics
Nature.com

Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Multisensory stimuli shift perceptual priors to facilitate rapid behavior

Multisensory stimuli speed behavioral responses, but the mechanisms subserving these effects remain disputed. Historically, the observation that multisensory reaction times (RTs) outpace models assuming independent sensory channels has been taken as evidence for multisensory integration (the "redundant target effect"; RTE). However, this interpretation has been challenged by alternative explanations based on stimulus sequence effects, RT variability, and/or negative correlations in unisensory processing. To clarify the mechanisms subserving the RTE, we collected RTs from 78 undergraduates in a multisensory simple RT task. Based on previous neurophysiological findings, we hypothesized that the RTE was unlikely to reflect these alternative mechanisms, and more likely reflected pre-potentiation of sensory responses through crossmodal phase-resetting. Contrary to accounts based on stimulus sequence effects, we found that preceding stimuli explained only 3"“9% of the variance in apparent RTEs. Comparing three plausible evidence accumulator models, we found that multisensory RT distributions were best explained by increased sensory evidence at stimulus onset. Because crossmodal phase-resetting increases cortical excitability before sensory input arrives, these results are consistent with a mechanism based on pre-potentiation through phase-resetting. Mathematically, this model entails increasing the prior log-odds of stimulus presence, providing a potential link between neurophysiological, behavioral, and computational accounts of multisensory interactions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of bacterial diversity on resistance to biocides in oilfields

Extreme conditions and the availability of determinate substrates in oil fields promote the growth of a specific microbiome. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and acid-producing bacteria (APB) are usually found in these places and can harm important processes due to increases in corrosion rates, biofouling and reservoir biosouring. Biocides such as glutaraldehyde, dibromo-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) are commonly used in oil fields to mitigate uncontrolled microbial growth. The aim of this work was to evaluate the differences among microbiome compositions and their resistance to standard biocides in four different Brazilian produced water samples, two from a Southeast Brazil offshore oil field and two from different Northeast Brazil onshore oil fields. Microbiome evaluations were carried out through 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing. To evaluate the biocidal resistance, the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of the standard biocides were analyzed using enriched consortia of SRB and APB from the produced water samples. The data showed important differences in terms of taxonomy but similar functional characterization, indicating the high diversity of the microbiomes. The APB and SRB consortia demonstrated varying resistance levels against the biocides. These results will help to customize biocidal treatments in oil fields.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Subduction zone fluids and arc magmas conducted by lithospheric deformed regions beneath the central Andes

Dehydration of the oceanic subducting slab promotes the formation of magmatic arcs, intra-slab intermediate-depth seismicity, and hydration of the overlying mantle wedge. However, the complex permeability structure of the overriding plate controls the magma and fluid migration and their accumulation at shallower depths. In this regard, mapping the inner structure of the overriding crust and mantle is crucial to understand the magmatic and hydrological processes in subduction zones. We integrate 3-D P-wave, \(V_p/V_s\), and electrical resistivity tomographic models of the northern Chilean subduction zone to map the magmatic and fluids derived from the subducting oceanic Nazca plate. Results show a continental crust relatively thick (50"“65 km) characterized by a lower zone of high \(V_p\) values (7.2"“7.6 km/s), which is interpreted as the presence of plutonic rocks. The mantle lithospheric wedge is weakly hydrated (\(V_p/V_s\) = 1.75"“1.8) while the forearc continental crust is traversed by regions of reduced electrical resistivity values (\(< 10^2\) \(\Omega m\)) interpreted as zones of relatively high permeability/fracturing and fluid content. These regions spatially correlate with upper plate trans-lithospheric deformation zones. Ascending melts accumulate preferentially in the back-arc, whereas hydrothermal systems form trenchward of the volcanic arc. The results highlight the complex permeability structure of the upper South American plate.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improvement of magnetic resonance imaging using a wireless radiofrequency resonatorÂ array

In recent years, new human magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at static magnetic fields strengths of 7 Tesla or higher have become available, providing better signal sensitivity compared with lower field strengths. However, imaging human-sized objects at such high field strength and associated precession frequencies is limited due to the technical challenges associated with the wavelength effect, which substantially disturb the transmit field uniformity over the human body when conventional coils are used. Here we report a novel passive inductively-coupled radiofrequency resonator array design with a simple structure that works in conjunction with conventional coils and requires only to be tuned to the scanner's operating frequency. We show that inductive-coupling between the resonator array and the coil improves the transmit efficiency and signal sensitivity in the targeted region. The simple structure, flexibility, and cost-efficiency make the proposed array design an attractive approach for altering the transmit field distribution specially at high field systems, where the wavelength is comparable with the tissue size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trans-tail regulation-mediated suppression of cryptic transcription

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Crosstalk between post-translational modifications of histone proteins influences the regulation of chromatin structure and gene expression. Among such crosstalk pathways, the best-characterized example is H2B monoubiquitination-mediated H3K4 and H3K79 methylation, which is referred to as trans-tail regulation. Although many studies have investigated the fragmentary effects of this pathway on silencing and transcription, its ultimate contribution to transcriptional control has remained unclear. Recent advances in molecular techniques and genomics have, however, revealed that the trans-tail crosstalk is linked to a more diverse cascade of histone modifications and has various functions in cotranscriptional processes. Furthermore, H2B monoubiquitination sequentially facilitates H3K4 dimethylation and histone sumoylation, thereby providing a binding platform for recruiting Set3 complex proteins, including two histone deacetylases, to restrict cryptic transcription from gene bodies. The removal of both ubiquitin and SUMO, small ubiquitin-like modifier, modifications from histones also facilitates a change in the phosphorylation pattern of the RNA polymerase II C-terminal domain that is required for subsequent transcriptional elongation. Therefore, this review describes recent findings regarding trans-tail regulation-driven processes to elaborate on their contribution to maintaining transcriptional fidelity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo toxicity of bioreactor-grown biomass and exopolysaccharides from Malaysian tiger milk mushroom mycelium for potential future health applications

Natural mycelial biomass (MB) and exopolysaccharides (EPS) of Malaysian tiger milk mushroom Lignosus rhinocerus are considered high-end components due to their high commercial potential value in drug discovery. This study aims to evaluate the toxicity of the mushroom extracts' generated in a bioreactor using the zebrafish embryo toxicity (ZFET) model assay as a new therapy for treating asthma. Both MB and EPS extracts, at concentrations 0.16"“10Â mg/mL, were tested for ZFET and early development effects on Zebrafish Embryos (ZE) during 24"“120Â h post-fertilisation (HPF). Findings revealed that MB was deemed safe with an LC50 of 0.77Â mg/mL; the EPS were non-toxic (LC50 of 0.41Â mg/mL). Neither MB nor EPS delayed hatching nor teratogenic defects in the treated ZE at a 2.5Â mg/mL dose. There were no significant changes in the ZE heart rate after treatments with MB (130 beats/min) and EPS (140 beats/min), compared to that of normal ZE (120"“180 beats/min). Mixing both natural compounds MB and EPS did not affect toxicity using ZFET testing; thus, intimating their safe future use as therapeutic interventions. This represents the first study to have used the ZFET assay on MB and EPS extracts of L. rhinocerus for future health applications.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Phase segregation in mixed-halide perovskites affects charge-carrier dynamics while preserving mobility

Mixed halide perovskites can provide optimal bandgaps for tandem solar cells which are key to improved cost-efficiencies, but can still suffer from detrimental illumination-induced phase segregation. Here we employ optical-pump terahertz-probe spectroscopy to investigate the impact of halide segregation on the charge-carrier"‰dynamics and transport properties of mixed halide perovskite films. We reveal that, surprisingly, halide segregation results in negligible impact to the THz charge-carrier mobilities, and that charge carriers within the I-rich phase are not strongly localised. We further demonstrate enhanced lattice anharmonicity in the segregated I-rich domains, which is likely to support ionic migration. These phonon anharmonicity effects also serve as evidence of a remarkably fast, picosecond charge funnelling into the narrow-bandgap I-rich domains. Our analysis demonstrates how minimal structural transformations during phase segregation have a dramatic effect on the charge-carrier dynamics as a result of charge funnelling. We suggest that because such enhanced recombination is radiative, performance losses may be mitigated by deployment of careful light management strategies in solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dual vortex breakdown in a two-fluid whirlpool

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Observation of elastic spin with chiral meta-sources

Directional routing of one-way classical wave has raised tremendous interests about spin-related phenomena. This sparks specifically the elastic wave study of pseudo-spin in meta-structures to perform robust manipulations. Unlike pseudo-spin in mathematics, the intrinsic spin angular momentum of elastic wave is predicted quite recently which exhibits selective excitation of unidirectional propagation even in conventional solids. However, due to the challenge of building up chiral elastic sources, the experimental observation of intrinsic spin of elastic wave is still missing. Here, we successfully measure the elastic spin in Rayleigh and Lamb modes by adopting elaborately designed chiral meta-sources that excite locally rotating displacement polarization. We observe the unidirectional routing of chiral elastic waves, characterize the different elastic spins along different directions, and demonstrate the spin-momentum locking in broad frequency ranges. We also find the selective one-way Lamb wave carries opposite elastic spin on two plate surfaces in additional to the source chirality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acyl-chain saturation regulates the order of phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate nanodomains

Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PI(4,5)P2) plays a critical role in the regulation of various plasma membrane processes and signaling pathways in eukaryotes. A significant amount of cellular resources are spent on maintaining the dominant 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition, while less abundant and more saturated species become more prevalent in response to specific stimuli, stress or aging. Here, we report the impact of acyl-chain structure on the biophysical properties of cation-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains. PI(4,5)P2 species with increasing levels of acyl-chain saturation cluster in progressively more ordered nanodomains, culminating in the formation of gel-like nanodomains for fully saturated species. The formation of these gel-like domains was largely abrogated in the presence of 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonyl PI(4,5)P2. This is, to the best of our knowledge, the first report of the impact of PI(4,5)P2 acyl-chain composition on cation-dependent nanodomain ordering, and provides important clues to the motives behind the enrichment of PI(4,5)P2 with polyunsaturated acyl-chains. We also show how Ca2+-induced PI(4,5)P2 nanodomains are able to generate local negative curvature, a phenomenon likely to play a role in membrane remodeling events.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle control Gakkel Ridge accretion

Despite progress in understanding seafloor accretion at ultraslow spreading ridges, the ultimate driving force is still unknown. Here we use 40Ar/39Ar isotopic dating of mid-ocean ridge basalts recovered at variable distances from the axis of the Gakkel Ridge to provide new constraints on the spatial and temporal distribution of volcanic eruptions at various sections of an ultraslow spreading ridge. Our age data show that magmatic-dominated sections of the Gakkel Ridge spread at a steady rate of ~11.1"‰Â±"‰0.9"‰mm/yr whereas amagmatic sections have a more widely distributed melt supply yielding ambiguous spreading rate information. These variations in spreading rate and crustal accretion correlate with locations of hotter thermochemical anomalies in the asthenosphere beneath the ridge. We conclude therefore that seafloor generation in ultra-slow spreading centres broadly reflects the distribution of thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide

We report the electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide, [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ and characterised the oxidation product by in-situ FTIR and XAS spectroelectrochemistry methods. Oxidation of [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ is proposed to proceed via a tentative Fe(IV) intermediate that undergoes reduction elimination to give cis-[FeIII(CN)4(CH3CN)2]1âˆ’ as stable product in acetonitrile. Speciation of the oxidation product by DFT calculations is underpinned by good agreement to experimental data.
CHEMISTRY

