Public Health

Activity-based epidemic propagation and contact network scaling in auto-dependent metropolitan areas

By Nishant Kumar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe build on recent work to develop a fully mechanistic, activity-based and highly spatio-temporally resolved epidemiological model which leverages person-trajectories obtained from an activity-based model calibrated for two full-scale prototype cities, consisting of representative synthetic populations and mobility networks for two contrasting auto-dependent city typologies. We simulate the propagation of the...

PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Contact ability based topology control for predictable delay-tolerant networks

In predictable delay tolerant networks (PDTNs), the network topology is known a priori or can be predicted over time, such as space planet networks and vehicular networks based on public buses or trains. Due to the intermittent connectivity, network partitioning, and long delays in PDTNs, most of the researchers mainly focuses on routing and data access research. However, topology control can improve energy effectiveness and increase the communication capacity, thus how to maintain the dynamic topology of PDTNs becomes crucial. In this paper, a contact ability based topology control method for PDTNs is proposed. First, the contact ability is calculated using our contact ability calculation model, and then the PDTNs is modeled as an undirected weighted contact graph which includes spatial and contact ability information. The topology control problem is defined as constructing a minimum spanning tree (MST) that the contact ability of the MST is maximized. We propose two algorithms based on undirected weighted contact graph to solve the defined problem, and compare them with the latest method in terms of energy cost and contact ability. Extensive simulation experiments demonstrate that the proposed algorithms can guarantee data transmission effectively, and reduce the network energy consumption significantly.
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The APPL1-Rab5 axis restricts NLRP3 inflammasome activation through early endosomal-dependent mitophagy in macrophages

Although mitophagy is known to restrict NLRP3 inflammasome activation, the underlying regulatory mechanism remains poorly characterized. Here we describe a type of early endosome-dependent mitophagy that limits NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Deletion of the endosomal adaptor protein APPL1 impairs mitophagy, leading to accumulation of damaged mitochondria producing reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidized cytosolic mitochondrial DNA, which in turn trigger NLRP3 inflammasome overactivation in macrophages. NLRP3 agonist causes APPL1 to translocate from early endosomes to mitochondria, where it interacts with Rab5 to facilitate endosomal-mediated mitophagy. Mice deficient for APPL1 specifically in hematopoietic cell are more sensitive to endotoxin-induced sepsis, obesity-induced inflammation and glucose dysregulation. These are associated with increased expression of systemic interleukin-1Î², a major product of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Our findings indicate that the early endosomal machinery is essential to repress NLRP3 inflammasome hyperactivation by promoting mitophagy in macrophages.
SCIENCE
The network limits of infectious disease control via occupation-based targeting

Policymakers commonly employ non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce the scale and severity of pandemics. Of non-pharmaceutical interventions, physical distancing policies-designed to reduce person-to-person pathogenic spread "“ have risen to recent prominence. In particular, stay-at-home policies of the sort widely implemented around the globe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have proven to be markedly effective at slowing pandemic growth. However, such blunt policy instruments, while effective, produce numerous unintended consequences, including potentially dramatic reductions in economic productivity. In this study, we develop methods to investigate the potential to simultaneously contain pandemic spread while also minimizing economic disruptions. We do so by incorporating both occupational and contact network information contained within an urban environment, information that is commonly excluded from typical pandemic control policy design. The results of our methods suggest that large gains in both economic productivity and pandemic control might be had by the incorporation and consideration of simple-to-measure characteristics of the occupational contact network. We find evidence that more sophisticated, and more privacy invasive, measures of this network do not drastically increase performance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A new model to identify node importance in complex networks based on DEMATEL method

It is still a hot research topic to identify node importance in complex networks. Recently many methods have been proposed to deal with this problem. However, most of the methods only focus on local or path information, they do not combine local and global information well. In this paper, a new model to identify node importance based on Decision-making Trial and Evaluation Laboratory (DEMATEL) is presented. DEMATEL method is based on graph theory which takes the global information into full consideration so that it can effectively identify the importance of one element in the whole complex system. Some experiments based on susceptible-infected (SI) model are used to compare the new model with other methods. The applications in three different networks illustrate the effectiveness of the new model.
COMPUTERS
Commuting network effect on urban wealth scaling

Urban scaling theory explains the increasing returns to scale of urban wealth indicators by the per capita increase of human interactions within cities. This explanation implicitly assumes urban areas as isolated entities and ignores their interactions. Here we investigate the effects of commuting networks on the gross domestic product (GDP) of urban areas in the US and Brazil. We describe the urban GDP as the output of a production process where population, incoming commuters, and interactions between these quantities are the input variables. This approach significantly refines the description of urban GDP and shows that incoming commuters contribute to wealth creation in urban areas. Our research indicates that changes in urban GDP related to proportionate changes in population and incoming commuters depend on the initial values of these quantities, such that increasing returns to scale are only possible when the product between population and incoming commuters exceeds a well-defined threshold.
TRAFFIC
Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure for large-scale behavioural neuroscience

The use of rodents to acquire understanding of the function of neural circuits and of the physiological, genetic and developmental underpinnings of behaviour has been constrained by limitations in the scalability, automation and high-throughput operation of implanted wireless neural devices. Here we report scalable and modular hardware and software infrastructure for setting up and operating remotely programmable miniaturized wireless networks leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy for the study of the long-term behaviour of large groups of rodents. The integrated system allows for automated, scheduled and real-time experimentation via the simultaneous and independent use of multiple neural devices and equipment within and across laboratories. By measuring the locomotion, feeding, arousal and social behaviours of groups of mice or rats, we show that the system allows for bidirectional data transfer from readily available hardware, and that it can be used with programmable pharmacological or optogenetic stimulation. Scalable and modular wireless-network infrastructure should facilitate the remote operation of fully automated large-scale and long-term closed-loop experiments for the study of neural circuits and animal behaviour.
SCIENCE
Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Winter diet of Japanese macaques from Chubu Sangaku National Park, Japan incorporates freshwater biota

The Japanese macaque (Macaca fuscata) is native to the main islands of Japan, except Hokkaido, and is the most northerly living non-human primate. In the Chubu Sangaku National Park of the Japanese Alps, macaques live in one of the coldest areas of the world, with snow cover limiting the availability of preferred food sources. Winter is typically a bottleneck for food availability potentially resulting in marked energy deficits, and mortality may result from famine. However, streams with groundwater upwelling flow during the winter with a constant water temperature of about 5 Â°C are easily accessible for Japanese macaques to search for riverine biota. We used metabarcoding (Cytochrome c oxidase I) of fecal samples from Japanese macaques to determine their wintertime diet. Here we provide the first robust evidence that Japanese macaques feed on freshwater biota, including brown trout, riverine insects and molluscs, in Chubu Sangaku National Park. These additional food sources likely aid their winter survival.
ANIMALS
It looks like Omicron causes milder illness – is this how COVID becomes endemic?

These are very early days in terms of our understanding the Omicron variant. What is known is that it has a large number of mutations, particularly in the spike protein and it appears to be rapidly spreading in specific parts of the world. Very early indications from Africa suggest it does not cause particularly severe disease (though the World Health Organization has urged caution given the limited data available). At this point, it isn’t clear whether it has any greater capacity to evade vaccines than other SARS-CoV-2 strains such as Delta. It is very common for viruses to become less virulent...
SCIENCE
Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Production of hydrogen from offshore wind in China and cost-competitive supply to Japan

The Japanese government has announced a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It envisages an important role for hydrogen in the nation's future energy economy. This paper explores the possibility that a significant source for this hydrogen could be produced by electrolysis fueled by power generated from offshore wind in China. Hydrogen could be delivered to Japan either as liquid, or bound to a chemical carrier such as toluene, or as a component of ammonia. The paper presents an analysis of factors determining the ultimate cost for this hydrogen, including expenses for production, storage, conversion, transport, and treatment at the destination. It concludes that the Chinese source could be delivered at a volume and cost consistent with Japan's idealized future projections.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
Safety of PRRSV-2 MLV vaccines administrated via the intramuscular or intradermal route and evaluation of PRRSV transmission upon needle-free and needle delivery

Two distinct experiments (Exp) were conducted to evaluate the shedding and efficacy of 2 modified live porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) type 2 vaccines (MLV) when administered intramuscularly (IM) or intradermally (ID) (Exp A), and the potential of PRRSV transmission using a needle-free device (Exp B). One-hundred fifty-four, 3-week-old castrated-male, pigs were procured from a PRRSV-free herd. In Exp A, 112 pigs were randomly allocated into 4 groups of 21 pigs including IM/Ingelvac MLV (G1), IM/Prime Pac (G2), ID/Prime Pac (G3), and non-vaccination (G4). Twenty-eight remaining pigs were served as non-vaccination, age-matched sentinel pigs. G1 was IM vaccinated once with Ingelvac PRRS MLV (Ing) (Boehringer Ingelheim, Germany). G2 and G3 were IM and ID vaccinated once with a different MLV, Prime Pac PRRS (PP) (MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Following vaccination, an antibody response, IFN-Î³-SC, and IL-10 secretion in supernatants of stimulated PBMC were monitored. Sera, tonsils, nasal swabs, bronchoalveolar lavage, urines, and feces were collected from 3 vaccinated pigs each week to 42Â days post-vaccination (DPV) and assayed for the presence of PRRSV using virus isolation and qPCR. Age-matched sentinel pigs were used to evaluate the transmission of vaccine viruses and were introduced into vaccinated groups from 0 to 42 DPV. Seroconversion was monitored. In Exp B, 42 pigs were randomly allocated into 5 groups of 3 pigs each including IM/High (T1), ID/High (T2), IM/Low (T3), ID/Low (T4), and NoChal. Twenty-seven remaining pigs were left as non-challenge, age-matched sentinel pigs. The T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were intranasally challenged at approximately 26Â days of age with HP-PRRSV-2 at high (106) and low (103 TCID50/ml) doses, respectively. At 7Â days post-challenge, at the time of the highest viremia levels of HP-PRRSV-2, T1 and T2, and T3 and T4 groups were IM and ID injected with Diluvac Forte using needles and a need-less device (IDAL 3G, MSD Animal Health, The Netherlands), respectively. Same needles or needle-less devices were used to inject the same volume of Diluvac Forte into sentinel pigs. Seroconversion of sentinels was evaluated. The results demonstrated that PP vaccinated groups (G2 and G3), regardless of the route of vaccination, had ELISA response significantly lower than G1 at 7 and 14 DPV. PP-vaccinated groups (G2 and G3) had significantly higher IFN-Î³-SC and lower IL-10 secretion compared to the Ing-vaccinated group (G1). The two different MLV when administered intramuscularly demonstrated the difference in virus distribution and shedding patterns. PP-vaccinated pigs had significantly shortened viremia than the Ing-vaccinated pigs. However, ID-vaccinated pigs had lower virus distribution in organs and body fluids without virus shedding to sentinel pigs. In Exp B, regardless of the challenge dose, sentinel pigs intradermally injected with the same needle-less device used to inject challenged pigs displayed no seroconversion. In contrast, sentinel pigs intramuscularly injected with the same needle used to inject challenged pigs displayed seroconversion. The results demonstrated the transmission of PRRSV by using a needle, but not by using a needle-less device. In conclusion, our results demonstrated that ID vaccination might represent an alternative to improve vaccine efficacy and safety, and may be able to reduce the shedding of vaccine viruses and reduce the iatrogenic transfer of pathogens between animals with shared needles.
INDUSTRY

