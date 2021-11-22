ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A durable and pH-universal self-standing MoC"“MoC heterojunction electrode for efficient hydrogen evolution reaction

By Wei Liu
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfficient water electrolyzers are constrained by the lack of low-cost and earth-abundant hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalysts that can operate at industry-level conditions and be prepared with a facile process. Here we report a self-standing MoC"“Mo2C catalytic electrode prepared via a one-step electro-carbiding approach using CO2 as the feedstock. The outstanding...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Coexistence of Photoelectric Conversion and Storage in van der Waals Heterojunctions

Van der Waals (vdW) heterojunctions, based on two-dimensional (2D) materials, have great potential for the development of ecofriendly and high-efficiency nanodevices, which shows valuable applications as photovoltaic cells, photodetectors, etc. However, the coexistence of photoelectric conversion and storage in a single device has not been achieved until now. Here, we demonstrate a simple strategy to construct a vdW.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Efficient protein incorporation and release by a jigsaw-shaped self-assembling peptide hydrogel for injured brain regeneration

During injured tissue regeneration, the extracellular matrix plays a key role in controlling and coordinating various cellular events by binding and releasing secreted proteins in addition to promoting cell adhesion. Herein, we develop a cell-adhesive fiber-forming peptide that mimics the jigsaw-shaped hydrophobic surface in the dovetail-packing motif of glycophorin A as an artificial extracellular matrix for regenerative therapy. We show that the jigsaw-shaped self-assembling peptide forms several-micrometer-long supramolecular nanofibers through a helix-to-strand transition to afford a hydrogel under physiological conditions and disperses homogeneously in the hydrogel. The molecular- and macro-scale supramolecular properties of the jigsaw-shaped self-assembling peptide hydrogel allow efficient incorporation and sustained release of vascular endothelial growth factor, and demonstrate cell transplantation-free regenerative therapeutic effects in a subacute-chronic phase mouse stroke model. This research highlights a therapeutic strategy for injured tissue regeneration using the jigsaw-shaped self-assembling peptide supramolecular hydrogel.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
Nature.com

Structural evolution of a DNA repair self-resistance mechanism targeting genotoxic secondary metabolites

Microbes produce a broad spectrum of antibiotic natural products, including many DNA-damaging genotoxins. Among the most potent of these are DNA alkylating agents in the spirocyclopropylcyclohexadienone (SCPCHD) family, which includes the duocarmycins, CC-1065, gilvusmycin, and yatakemycin. The yatakemycin biosynthesis cluster in Streptomyces sp. TP-A0356 contains an AlkD-related DNA glycosylase, YtkR2, that serves as a self-resistance mechanism against yatakemycin toxicity. We previously reported that AlkD, which is not present in an SCPCHD producer, provides only limited resistance against yatakemycin. We now show that YtkR2 and C10R5, a previously uncharacterized homolog found in the CC-1065 biosynthetic gene cluster of Streptomyces zelensis, confer far greater resistance against their respective SCPCHD natural products. We identify a structural basis for substrate specificity across gene clusters and show a correlation between in vivo resistance and in vitro enzymatic activity indicating that reduced product affinity-not enhanced substrate recognition-is the evolutionary outcome of selective pressure to provide self-resistance against yatakemycin and CC-1065.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phase segregation in mixed-halide perovskites affects charge-carrier dynamics while preserving mobility

Mixed halide perovskites can provide optimal bandgaps for tandem solar cells which are key to improved cost-efficiencies, but can still suffer from detrimental illumination-induced phase segregation. Here we employ optical-pump terahertz-probe spectroscopy to investigate the impact of halide segregation on the charge-carrier"‰dynamics and transport properties of mixed halide perovskite films. We reveal that, surprisingly, halide segregation results in negligible impact to the THz charge-carrier mobilities, and that charge carriers within the I-rich phase are not strongly localised. We further demonstrate enhanced lattice anharmonicity in the segregated I-rich domains, which is likely to support ionic migration. These phonon anharmonicity effects also serve as evidence of a remarkably fast, picosecond charge funnelling into the narrow-bandgap I-rich domains. Our analysis demonstrates how minimal structural transformations during phase segregation have a dramatic effect on the charge-carrier dynamics as a result of charge funnelling. We suggest that because such enhanced recombination is radiative, performance losses may be mitigated by deployment of careful light management strategies in solar cells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Storage#Hydrogen Production#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Moc#Electrocatalysts
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In vivo toxicity of bioreactor-grown biomass and exopolysaccharides from Malaysian tiger milk mushroom mycelium for potential future health applications

Natural mycelial biomass (MB) and exopolysaccharides (EPS) of Malaysian tiger milk mushroom Lignosus rhinocerus are considered high-end components due to their high commercial potential value in drug discovery. This study aims to evaluate the toxicity of the mushroom extracts' generated in a bioreactor using the zebrafish embryo toxicity (ZFET) model assay as a new therapy for treating asthma. Both MB and EPS extracts, at concentrations 0.16"“10Â mg/mL, were tested for ZFET and early development effects on Zebrafish Embryos (ZE) during 24"“120Â h post-fertilisation (HPF). Findings revealed that MB was deemed safe with an LC50 of 0.77Â mg/mL; the EPS were non-toxic (LC50 of 0.41Â mg/mL). Neither MB nor EPS delayed hatching nor teratogenic defects in the treated ZE at a 2.5Â mg/mL dose. There were no significant changes in the ZE heart rate after treatments with MB (130 beats/min) and EPS (140 beats/min), compared to that of normal ZE (120"“180 beats/min). Mixing both natural compounds MB and EPS did not affect toxicity using ZFET testing; thus, intimating their safe future use as therapeutic interventions. This represents the first study to have used the ZFET assay on MB and EPS extracts of L. rhinocerus for future health applications.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Dual vortex breakdown in a two-fluid whirlpool

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide

We report the electrochemical oxidation of ferricyanide, [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ and characterised the oxidation product by in-situ FTIR and XAS spectroelectrochemistry methods. Oxidation of [FeIII(CN)6]3âˆ’ is proposed to proceed via a tentative Fe(IV) intermediate that undergoes reduction elimination to give cis-[FeIII(CN)4(CH3CN)2]1âˆ’ as stable product in acetonitrile. Speciation of the oxidation product by DFT calculations is underpinned by good agreement to experimental data.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Nature.com

Subduction zone fluids and arc magmas conducted by lithospheric deformed regions beneath the central Andes

Dehydration of the oceanic subducting slab promotes the formation of magmatic arcs, intra-slab intermediate-depth seismicity, and hydration of the overlying mantle wedge. However, the complex permeability structure of the overriding plate controls the magma and fluid migration and their accumulation at shallower depths. In this regard, mapping the inner structure of the overriding crust and mantle is crucial to understand the magmatic and hydrological processes in subduction zones. We integrate 3-D P-wave, \(V_p/V_s\), and electrical resistivity tomographic models of the northern Chilean subduction zone to map the magmatic and fluids derived from the subducting oceanic Nazca plate. Results show a continental crust relatively thick (50"“65 km) characterized by a lower zone of high \(V_p\) values (7.2"“7.6 km/s), which is interpreted as the presence of plutonic rocks. The mantle lithospheric wedge is weakly hydrated (\(V_p/V_s\) = 1.75"“1.8) while the forearc continental crust is traversed by regions of reduced electrical resistivity values (\(< 10^2\) \(\Omega m\)) interpreted as zones of relatively high permeability/fracturing and fluid content. These regions spatially correlate with upper plate trans-lithospheric deformation zones. Ascending melts accumulate preferentially in the back-arc, whereas hydrothermal systems form trenchward of the volcanic arc. The results highlight the complex permeability structure of the upper South American plate.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle control Gakkel Ridge accretion

Despite progress in understanding seafloor accretion at ultraslow spreading ridges, the ultimate driving force is still unknown. Here we use 40Ar/39Ar isotopic dating of mid-ocean ridge basalts recovered at variable distances from the axis of the Gakkel Ridge to provide new constraints on the spatial and temporal distribution of volcanic eruptions at various sections of an ultraslow spreading ridge. Our age data show that magmatic-dominated sections of the Gakkel Ridge spread at a steady rate of ~11.1"‰Â±"‰0.9"‰mm/yr whereas amagmatic sections have a more widely distributed melt supply yielding ambiguous spreading rate information. These variations in spreading rate and crustal accretion correlate with locations of hotter thermochemical anomalies in the asthenosphere beneath the ridge. We conclude therefore that seafloor generation in ultra-slow spreading centres broadly reflects the distribution of thermochemical anomalies in the upper mantle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Neural nano-optics for high-quality thin lens imaging

Nano-optic imagers that modulate light at sub-wavelength scales could enable new applications in diverse domains ranging from robotics to medicine. Although metasurface optics offer a path to such ultra-small imagers, existing methods have achieved image quality far worse than bulky refractive alternatives, fundamentally limited by aberrations at large apertures and low f-numbers. In this work, we close this performance gap by introducing a neural nano-optics imager. We devise a fully differentiable learning framework that learns a metasurface physical structure in conjunction with a neural feature-based image reconstruction algorithm. Experimentally validating the proposed method, we achieve an order of magnitude lower reconstruction error than existing approaches. As such, we present a high-quality, nano-optic imager that combines the widest field-of-view for full-color metasurface operation while simultaneously achieving the largest demonstrated aperture of 0.5 mm at an f-number of 2.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Nigirpexin E, a new azaphilone derivative with anti-tobacco mosaic virus activity from soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2

A new compound classified as one new azaphilone derivative, nigirpexin E (1), was obtained from the soil-derived fungus Trichoderma afroharzianum LTR-2, together with seven known compounds (2"“8). The structures of 1"“8 were determined by their HRESIMS, optical rotation, and NMR spectroscopic data. The absolute configuration of nigirpexin E (1) was determined on the basis of comparisons of experimental and theoretically calculated ECD spectra. Compound 3 was firstly isolated from Trichoderma. Bioactivities of the isolated compounds were assayed their anti-tobacco mosaic virus (anti-TMV) activities. The results showed that compound 1 exhibited significant inactivation effect against TMV with an inhibition rate of 67.25% (0.5"‰mg"‰mlâˆ’1), which was higher than that of positive control ribavirin (56.74%). This is the first report of the anti-TMV activity of azaphilone derivatives.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The impact of bacterial diversity on resistance to biocides in oilfields

Extreme conditions and the availability of determinate substrates in oil fields promote the growth of a specific microbiome. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and acid-producing bacteria (APB) are usually found in these places and can harm important processes due to increases in corrosion rates, biofouling and reservoir biosouring. Biocides such as glutaraldehyde, dibromo-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) are commonly used in oil fields to mitigate uncontrolled microbial growth. The aim of this work was to evaluate the differences among microbiome compositions and their resistance to standard biocides in four different Brazilian produced water samples, two from a Southeast Brazil offshore oil field and two from different Northeast Brazil onshore oil fields. Microbiome evaluations were carried out through 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing. To evaluate the biocidal resistance, the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of the standard biocides were analyzed using enriched consortia of SRB and APB from the produced water samples. The data showed important differences in terms of taxonomy but similar functional characterization, indicating the high diversity of the microbiomes. The APB and SRB consortia demonstrated varying resistance levels against the biocides. These results will help to customize biocidal treatments in oil fields.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Highly efficient TiO-supported Co"“Cu catalysts for conversion of glycerol to 1,2-propanediol

Glycerol is a low-cost byproduct of the biodiesel manufacturing process, which can be used to synthesize various value-added chemicals. Among them, 1,2-propanediol (1,2-PDO) is of great interest because it can be used as an intermediate and additive in many applications. This work investigated the hydrogenolysis of glycerol to 1,2-PDO over Co"“Cu bimetallic catalysts supported on TiO2 (denoted as CoCu/TiO2) in aqueous media. The catalysts were prepared using the co-impregnation method and their physicochemical properties were characterized using several techniques. The addition of appropriate Cu increased the glycerol conversion and the 1,2-PDO yield. The highest 1,2-PDO yield was achieved over a 15Co0.5Cu/TiO2 catalyst at 69.5% (glycerol conversion of 95.2% and 1,2-PDO selectivity of 73.0%). In the study on the effects of operating conditions, increasing the reaction temperature, initial pressure, and reaction time increased the glycerol conversion but decreased the selectivity to 1,2-PDO due to the degradation of formed 1,2-PDO to lower alcohols (1-propanol and 2-propanol). The reaction conditions to obtain the maximum 1,2-PDO yield were a catalyst-to-glycerol ratio of 0.028, a reaction temperature of 250Â Â°C, an initial H2 pressure of 4Â MPa, and a reaction time of 4Â h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy