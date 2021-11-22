A durable and pH-universal self-standing MoC"“MoC heterojunction electrode for efficient hydrogen evolution reaction

Looking for an optimal flow shape for culture growth in vortex bioreactors, an intriguing and impressive structure has been observed that mimics the strong swirling flows in the atmosphere (tornado) and ocean (waterspout). To better understand the flow nature and topology, this experimental study explores the development of vortex breakdown (VB) in a lab-scale swirling flow of two immiscible fluids filling a vertical cylindrical container. The rotating bottom disk drives the circulation of both fluids while the sidewall is stationary. The container can be either sealed with the still top disk (SC) or open (OC). As the rotation strength (Re) increases, a new circulation cell occurs in each fluid-the dual VB. In case SC, VB first emerges in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰475 and then in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰746. In case OC, VB first emerges in the upper fluid at Re"‰="‰524 and then in the lower fluid at Re"‰="‰538. The flow remains steady and axisymmetric with the interface and the free surface being just slightly deformed in the studied range of Re. Such two-VB swirling flows can provide efficient mixing in aerial or two-fluid bioreactors.

