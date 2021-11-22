ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard (3,Â 5)-threshold quantum secret sharing by maximally entangled 6-qubit states

By Yinxiang Long
 7 days ago

In this paper, a standard (3,Â 5)-threshold quantum secret sharing scheme is presented, in which any three of five participants can resume cooperatively the classical secret from the dealer, but one or two shares contain absolutely no information about the secret. Our scheme can be fulfilled by using the singular properties...

Related
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Key Witness Helps DOE Scientists Detect “Spooky” Quantum Entanglement in Solid Materials

Quantum entanglement occurs when two particles appear to communicate without a physical connection, a phenomenon Albert Einstein famously called “spooky action at a distance.” Nearly 90 years later, a team led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrated the viability of a “quantum entanglement witness” capable of proving the presence of entanglement between magnetic particles, or spins, in a quantum material.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-throughput mediation analysis of human proteome and metabolome identifies mediators of post-bariatric surgical diabetes control

To improve the power of mediation in high-throughput studies, here we introduce High-throughput mediation analysis (Hitman), which accounts for direction of mediation and applies empirical Bayesian linear modeling. We apply Hitman in a retrospective, exploratory analysis of the SLIMM-T2D clinical trial in which participants with type 2 diabetes were randomized to Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) or nonsurgical diabetes/weight management, and fasting plasma proteome and metabolome were assayed up to 3 years. RYGB caused greater improvement in HbA1c, which was mediated by growth hormone receptor (GHR). GHR's mediation is more significant than clinical mediators, including BMI. GHR decreases at 3 months postoperatively alongside increased insulin-like growth factor binding proteins IGFBP1/BP2; plasma GH increased at 1 year. Experimental validation indicates (1) hepatic GHR expression decreases in post-bariatric rats; (2) GHR knockdown in primary hepatocytes decreases gluconeogenic gene expression and glucose production. Thus, RYGB may induce resistance to diabetogenic effects of GH signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Multicast tree construction algorithm for dynamic traffic on software defined networks

Dynamic traffic of multicast communication in the Software Defined Network environment focused less though it is more natural and practical. In multicast communication, the traffic is dynamic due to the dynamic group memberships (i.e., participants join and leave the group anytime), which are not explored much in the previous research works. The multicast in dynamic traffic requires a method to handle dynamic group membership and minimum tree alteration for every join and leave of participants from the multicast group. This paper proposes a multicast tree construction algorithm, which considers receiving devices and network capability as base parameters to construct the multicast path. The proposed routing method uses Dijkstra's Shortest Path algorithm for initial tree formation, identifies a multicast path, and processes the Shortest Path Tree to reduce the overall hop count and path cost. The multicast tree generated by the proposed enables the dynamic join and leaves of participating devices with reduced tree alteration using more common paths to reach the devices. The implementation and results show that the proposed method works efficiently in resource utilization with a reduced hop count and quality for multicast communication in static and dynamic scenarios. Also, the results demonstrate that the proposed method generates a stable common path for multicast communication.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Ensuring scientific reproducibility in bio-macromolecular modeling via extensive, automated benchmarks

Each year vast international resources are wasted on irreproducible research. The scientific community has been slow to adopt standard software engineering practices, despite the increases in high-dimensional data, complexities of workflows, and computational environments. Here we show how scientific software applications can be created in a reproducible manner when simple design goals for reproducibility are met. We describe the implementation of a test server framework and 40 scientific benchmarks, covering numerous applications in Rosetta bio-macromolecular modeling. High performance computing cluster integration allows these benchmarks to run continuously and automatically. Detailed protocol captures are useful for developers and users of Rosetta and other macromolecular modeling tools. The framework and design concepts presented here are valuable for developers and users of any type of scientific software and for the scientific community to create reproducible methods. Specific examples highlight the utility of this framework, and the comprehensive documentation illustrates the ease of adding new tests in a matter of hours.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Trajectories of performance change indicate multiple dissociable links between working memory and fluid intelligence

Many areas of psychology assume that performance on tasks of interest is stable through time. Here, using time-sensitive modeling of working memory task performance, we show not only was this assumption incorrect, but that certain components of the performance trajectory (e.g., final task performance; rate of change) were independently predictive of fluid intelligence. This fact has clear implications for theoretical frameworks linking working memory and fluid intelligence, and beyond.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE
ZDNet

IBM launches 127-qubit Eagle quantum processor, previews IBM Quantum System Two

IBM announced a new 127-qubit processor called Eagle and previewed designs for IBM Quantum System Two, Big Blue's next-generation quantum system. The news, announced at IBM Quantum Summit, highlights IBM's hardware progress. Last year, IBM outlined its hardware and software roadmaps. By 2025, IBM is projecting that there will be frictionless quantum computing to enable a broad array of applications that will surpass classical computing.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

New 'Super Jelly' Is 80 Percent Water And Can Survive Being Run Over by a Car

Scientists have developed an entirely new soft-yet-strong, squishy material that's able to regain its original shape after being run over by a car – or to use a more natural example, after being walked over by an elephant. Made up of 80 percent water, the parts of the material that aren't water enable it to act like an ultra-hard glass when it's compressed. Researchers think it's the first time a soft material like this has shown such excellent resistance to compression. And after further development, the 'super jelly' could have a whole host of practical applications, the team behind the material says...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mucosal vaccination induces protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies

A candidate multigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on an MVA vector expressing both viral N and S proteins (MVA-S"‰+"‰N) was immunogenic, and induced T-cell responses and binding antibodies to both antigens but in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies. Intranasal immunization with the vaccine diminished viral loads and lung inflammation in mice after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which correlated with the T-cell response induced by the vaccine in the lung, indicating that T-cell immunity is also likely critical for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in addition to neutralizing antibodies.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

