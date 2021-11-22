The influence law of concrete aggregate particle size on acoustic emission wave attenuation

Study on the form partitioning and content of heavy metals in soil particles with different sizes is crucial for preventing and controlling heavy metals pollution, but few studies regard soil contaminated by heavy metals as a homogeneous body. In this study (Fig. 1), goat manure, lime and phosphate were used to stabilize exogenous lead (Pb). These soil passivators' differential effects on total Pb and Pb with different chemical forms in soil particles of different sizes as well as Pb immobilization in soil were investigated. By passivation experiment in laboratory for 45Â days, the passivation effect of the single and combined application treatments on exogenous Pb and partitioning characteristics were analyzed and compared. The characterization method of fine sand microstructure and mineral composition analysis was used. The results showed that the single application of P5 and combined application of LP5 had optimum passivation efficiency. The content of DTPA-Pb was reduced with P5 by 65.27% and the percentage of available Pb decreased significantly in soil particles of the four sizes. The content of TCLP-Pb and available Pb (weak acid extraction and reducible Pb) significantly decreased by 71.60 and 25.12% respectively after the application of LP5 in the original soil. Furthermore, most of the total Pb was enriched in coarse sand and clay, while its content was lower in fine sand and silt. The combined application treatment of GL5 significantly increased the content of weak acid extractable and reducible Pb in fine sand, silty sand and clay. Through SEM and XRD analysis, it was found that the diffraction peak of P5 treatment groups might be related to the formation of insoluble Pb that contained compounds, which were mainly mineral components, including quartz, feldspar and mica, and LP showed a big potential in the study on passivation of heavy metal Pb-contaminated soil in the natural environment. In conclusion, further studies on the different dosage and metal-contamination levels as well as different combination forms of passivators should be considered under natural conditions, the selection of suitable passivators according to soil texture is of great significance for remediation of Pb-contaminated soil.

