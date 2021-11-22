ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Magnetic field compensation coil design for magnetoencephalography

By Hermann Kutschka
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile optically pumped magnetometers (OPMs) can be attached to the head of a person and allow for highly sensitive recordings of the human magnetoencephalogram (MEG), they are mostly limited to an operational range of approximately 5 nT. Consequently, even inside a magnetically shielded room (MSR), movements in the remnant magnetic field...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Giant field-like torque by the out-of-plane magnetic spin Hall effect in a topological antiferromagnet

Spin-orbit torques (SOT) enable efficient electrical control of the magnetic state of ferromagnets, ferrimagnets and antiferromagnets. However, the conventional SOT has severe limitation that only in-plane spins accumulate near the surface, whether interpreted as a spin Hall effect (SHE) or as an Edelstein effect. Such a SOT is not suitable for controlling perpendicular magnetization, which would be more beneficial for realizing low-power-consumption memory devices. Here we report the observation of a giant magnetic-field-like SOT in a topological antiferromagnet Mn3Sn, whose direction and size can be tuned by changing the order parameter direction of the antiferromagnet. To understand the magnetic SHE (MSHE)- and the conventional SHE-induced SOTs on an equal footing, we formulate them as interface spin-electric-field responses and analyzed using a macroscopic symmetry analysis and a complementary microscopic quantum kinetic theory. In this framework, the large out-of-plane spin accumulation due to the MSHE has an inter-band origin and is likely to be caused by the large momentum-dependent spin splitting in Mn3Sn. Our work demonstrates the unique potential of antiferromagnetic Weyl semimetals in overcoming the limitations of conventional SOTs and in realizing low-power spintronics devices with new functionalities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Orbital torque in magnetic bilayers

The orbital Hall effect describes the generation of the orbital current flowing in a perpendicular direction to an external electric field, analogous to the spin Hall effect. As the orbital current carries the angular momentum as the spin current does, injection of the orbital current into a ferromagnet can result in torque on the magnetization, which provides a way to detect the orbital Hall effect. With this motivation, we examine the current-induced spin-orbit torques in various ferromagnet/heavy metal bilayers by theory and experiment. Analysis of the magnetic torque reveals the presence of the contribution from the orbital Hall effect in the heavy metal, which competes with the contribution from the spin Hall effect. In particular, we find that the net torque in Ni/Ta bilayers is opposite in sign to the spin Hall theory prediction but instead consistent with the orbital Hall theory, which unambiguously confirms the orbital torque generated by the orbital Hall effect. Our finding opens a possibility of utilizing the orbital current for spintronic device applications, and it will invigorate researches on spin-orbit-coupled phenomena based on orbital engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Theoretical explanation of rotational flow in the liquid-film motor

A liquid film that is under the action of two electric forces, an external electric field parallel to the film and a lateral voltage difference applied to both edges of the film, exhibits a universal rotational flow. In this article, we revisit this phenomena by considering an idealized so-called liquid-film motor and provide a theoretical description of the underlying physical mechanism that is responsible for the rotation. Based on this theory, the external electric field induces a non-uniform distribution of freely moving charges on the film. Then the internal field that is mainly resulted from the lateral voltage difference, will exert forces on induced charges and subsequently will result the rotational flow. We show, how the fields contribute in developing a universal flow pattern.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Programmable interaction between quantum magnets

The forces between particles, atoms, molecules, or even macroscopic objects like magnets are determined by the interactions of nature. For example, two closely lying bar magnets realign themselves under the influence of magnetic forces. A team led by Prof. Dr. Matthias Weidemüller and Dr. Gerhard Zürn at the Center for Quantum Dynamics of Heidelberg University has now succeeded in its aim to change not only the strength but also the nature of the interaction between microscopic quantum magnets, known as spins. Instead of falling into a state of complete disorder, the especially prepared magnets can maintain their original orientation for a long period. With these findings, the Heidelberg physicists have successfully demonstrated a programmable control of spin interactions in isolated quantum systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improvement of magnetic resonance imaging using a wireless radiofrequency resonatorÂ array

In recent years, new human magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at static magnetic fields strengths of 7 Tesla or higher have become available, providing better signal sensitivity compared with lower field strengths. However, imaging human-sized objects at such high field strength and associated precession frequencies is limited due to the technical challenges associated with the wavelength effect, which substantially disturb the transmit field uniformity over the human body when conventional coils are used. Here we report a novel passive inductively-coupled radiofrequency resonator array design with a simple structure that works in conjunction with conventional coils and requires only to be tuned to the scanner's operating frequency. We show that inductive-coupling between the resonator array and the coil improves the transmit efficiency and signal sensitivity in the targeted region. The simple structure, flexibility, and cost-efficiency make the proposed array design an attractive approach for altering the transmit field distribution specially at high field systems, where the wavelength is comparable with the tissue size.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber utilizing coherent absorptions and surface plasmon polaritons based on double layer carbon metapatterns

An ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber is proposed that consists of double-layer metapatterns optimally designed by the genetic algorithm and printed using carbon paste. By setting the sheet resistance of the intermediate carbonÂ metapattern to a half of that of the top one, it is possible to find an optimal intermediate metapattern that reflects and absorbs the EM wave simultaneously. By adding an absorption resonance via a constructive interference at the top metapattern induced by the reflection from the intermediate one, an ultrawideband absorption can be achieved without increasing the number of layers. Moreover, it is found that the metapatterns support the surface plasmon polaritons which can supply an additional absorption resonance as well as boost the absorption in a broad bandwidth. Based on the simulation, the \(90\%\) absorption bandwidth is confirmed from 6.3 to 30.1 GHz of which the fractional bandwidth is 130.77\(\%\) for the normal incidence. The accuracy is verified via measurements well matched with the simulations. The proposed metamaterial absorber could not only break though the conventional concept that the number of layers should be increased to extend the bandwidth but also provide a powerful solution to realize a low-profile, lightweight, and low cost electromagnetic absorber.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An insight into thermal properties of BC-graphene hetero-nanosheets: a molecular dynamics study

Simulation of thermal properties of graphene hetero-nanosheets is a key step in understanding their performance in nano-electronics where thermal loads and shocks are highly likely. Herein we combine graphene and boron-carbide nanosheets (BC3N) heterogeneous structures to obtain BC3N-graphene hetero-nanosheet (BC3GrHs) as a model semiconductor with tunable properties. Poor thermal properties of such heterostructures would curb their long-term practice. BC3GrHs may be imperfect with grain boundaries comprising non-hexagonal rings, heptagons, and pentagons as topological defects. Therefore, a realistic picture of the thermal properties of BC3GrHs necessitates consideration of grain boundaries of heptagon-pentagon defect pairs. Herein thermal properties of BC3GrHs with various defects were evaluated applying molecular dynamic (MD) simulation. First, temperature profiles along BC3GrHs interface with symmetric and asymmetric pentagon-heptagon pairs at 300Â K, Î”T"‰="‰40Â K, and zero strain were compared. Next, the effect of temperature, strain, and temperature gradient (Î”T) on Kaptiza resistance (interfacial thermal resistance at the grain boundary) was visualized. It was found that Kapitza resistance increases upon an increase of defect density in the grain boundary. Besides, among symmetric grain boundaries, 5"“7"“6"“6 and 5"“7"“5"“7 defect pairs showed the lowest (2"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) and highest (4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) values of Kapitza resistance, respectively. Regarding parameters affecting Kapitza resistance, increased temperature and strain caused the rise and drop in Kaptiza thermal resistance, respectively. However, lengthier nanosheets had lower Kapitza thermal resistance. Moreover, changes in temperature gradient had a negligible effect on the Kapitza resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Subduction zone fluids and arc magmas conducted by lithospheric deformed regions beneath the central Andes

Dehydration of the oceanic subducting slab promotes the formation of magmatic arcs, intra-slab intermediate-depth seismicity, and hydration of the overlying mantle wedge. However, the complex permeability structure of the overriding plate controls the magma and fluid migration and their accumulation at shallower depths. In this regard, mapping the inner structure of the overriding crust and mantle is crucial to understand the magmatic and hydrological processes in subduction zones. We integrate 3-D P-wave, \(V_p/V_s\), and electrical resistivity tomographic models of the northern Chilean subduction zone to map the magmatic and fluids derived from the subducting oceanic Nazca plate. Results show a continental crust relatively thick (50"“65 km) characterized by a lower zone of high \(V_p\) values (7.2"“7.6 km/s), which is interpreted as the presence of plutonic rocks. The mantle lithospheric wedge is weakly hydrated (\(V_p/V_s\) = 1.75"“1.8) while the forearc continental crust is traversed by regions of reduced electrical resistivity values (\(< 10^2\) \(\Omega m\)) interpreted as zones of relatively high permeability/fracturing and fluid content. These regions spatially correlate with upper plate trans-lithospheric deformation zones. Ascending melts accumulate preferentially in the back-arc, whereas hydrothermal systems form trenchward of the volcanic arc. The results highlight the complex permeability structure of the upper South American plate.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Fast acquisition protocol for X-ray scattering tensor tomography

Microstructural information over an entire sample is important to understand the macroscopic behaviour of materials. X-ray scattering tensor tomography facilitates the investigation of the microstructural organisation in statistically large sample volumes. However, established acquisition protocols based on scanning small-angle X-ray scattering and X-ray grating interferometry inherently require long scan times even with highly brilliant X-ray sources. Recent developments in X-ray diffractive optics towards circular pattern arrays enable fast single-shot acquisition of the sample scattering properties with 2D omnidirectional sensitivity. X-ray scattering tensor tomography with the use of this circular grating array has been demonstrated. We propose here simple yet inherently rapid acquisition protocols for X-ray scattering tensor tomography leveraging on these new optical elements. Results from both simulation and experimental data, supported by a null space analysis, suggest that the proposed acquisition protocols are not only rapid but also corroborate that sufficient information for the accurate volumetric reconstruction of the scattering properties is provided. The proposed acquisition protocols will build the basis for rapid inspection and/or time-resolved tensor tomography of the microstructural organisation over an extended field of view.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Response-locked classification image analysis of perceptual decision making in contrast detection

In many situations, humans make decisions based on serially sampled information through the observation of visual stimuli. To quantify the critical information used by the observer in such dynamic decision making, we here applied a classification image (CI) analysis locked to the observer's reaction time (RT) in a simple detection task for a luminance target that gradually appeared in dynamic noise. We found that the response-locked CI shows a spatiotemporally biphasic weighting profile that peaked about 300Â ms before the response, but this profile substantially varied depending on RT; positive weights dominated at short RTs and negative weights at long RTs. We show that these diverse results are explained by a simple perceptual decision mechanism that accumulates the output of the perceptual process as modelled by a spatiotemporal contrast detector. We discuss possible applications and the limitations of the response-locked CI analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reconstruction-free positron emission imaging

Measurement of the arrival times of annihilation photons in a detector with greater precision is opening the way to new direct forms of tomographic positron emission imaging that do not require back-projection-based reconstruction techniques. Ever since the early days of positron emission tomography (PET) in the late 1960s through 1970s...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-step absorption instead of two-photon absorption in 3D nanoprinting

The quadratic optical nonlinearity arising from two-photon absorption provides the crucial spatial concentration of optical excitation in three-dimensional (3D) laser nanoprinting, with widespread applications in technical and life sciences. Femtosecond lasers allow for obtaining efficient two-photon absorption but are accompanied by a number of issues, including higher-order processes, cost, reliability and size. Here we introduce two-step absorption replacing two-photon absorption as the primary optical excitation process. Under suitable conditions, two-step absorption shows the same quadratic optical nonlinearity as two-photon absorption. We present a photoresist system based on a photoinitiator supporting two-step absorption, a scavenger and a well-established triacrylate. We show that this system allows for printing state-of-the-art 3D nanostructures and beyond. In these experiments, we use ~100"‰Î¼W optical power from an inexpensive, compact continuous-wave semiconductor laser diode emitting at 405"‰nm wavelength. Our work opens the door to drastic miniaturization and cost reduction of 3D laser nanoprinters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transferring cognitive talent across domains to reduce the disposition effect in investment

We consider Theory of Mind (ToM), the ability to correctly predict the intentions of others. To an important degree, good ToM function requires abstraction from one's own particular circumstances. Here, we posit that such abstraction can be transferred successfully to other, non-social contexts. We consider the disposition effect, which is a pervasive cognitive bias whereby investors, including professionals, improperly take their personal trading history into account when deciding on investments. We design an intervention policy whereby we attempt to transfer good ToM function, subconsciously, to personal investment decisions. In a within-subject repeated-intervention laboratory experiment, we record how the disposition effect is reduced by a very significant 85%, but only for those with high scores on the social-cognitive dimension of ToM function. No such transfer is observed in subjects who score well only on the social-perceptual dimension of ToM function. Our findings open up a promising way to exploit cognitive talent in one domain in order to alleviate cognitive deficiencies elsewhere.
MARKETS

