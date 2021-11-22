ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Excellent ballistic impact resistance of AlCoCrFeNi multi-principal element alloy with unique bimodal microstructure

By Saideep Muskeri
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-principal element alloys represent a new paradigm in structural alloy design with superior mechanical properties and promising ballistic performance. Here, the mechanical response of Al0.3CoCrFeNi alloy, with unique bimodal microstructure, was evaluated at quasistatic, dynamic, and ballistic strain rates. The microstructure after quasistatic deformation was dominated by highly deformed grains. High...

www.nature.com

