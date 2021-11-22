ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Development of a chemical-free floatation technology for the purification of vein graphite and characterization of the products

By Gamaralalage R. A. Kumara
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel and simple flotation technique has been developed to prepare high-purity graphite from impure graphite. In this method, a suspension of pristine powdered graphite (PG) is dispersed and stirred in water without adding froth formers or supportive chemicals. This makes fine particles of graphite move upwards and float on water....

psychreg.org

Scientific and Technological Innovation to Promote High-Quality Development of the Food Chemical Products Industry

Recently, the China Food Industry Association Soy Products Professional Committee released the 2020 China Soy Food Industry Status, Trends report. The report focuses on food chemical products. The report shows that the top 50 scale enterprises in the soybean products industry in 2020, sales and bean throwing volume are up compared with 2019, including sales of 29.04 billion yuan, an increase of 9.23% over the previous year, and after-tax profit increased by 18.99% compared with 2019.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Characterisation of factors contributing to the performance of nonwoven fibrous matrices as substrates for adenovirus vectored vaccine stabilisation

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Adam Berg which was incorrectly given as Adam J. Berg. Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, Roosevelt Drive, Oxford, OX3 7BN, UK. Pawan Dulal,Â Adam Berg,Â Adam A. Walters,Â Adam...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly efficient TiO-supported Co"“Cu catalysts for conversion of glycerol to 1,2-propanediol

Glycerol is a low-cost byproduct of the biodiesel manufacturing process, which can be used to synthesize various value-added chemicals. Among them, 1,2-propanediol (1,2-PDO) is of great interest because it can be used as an intermediate and additive in many applications. This work investigated the hydrogenolysis of glycerol to 1,2-PDO over Co"“Cu bimetallic catalysts supported on TiO2 (denoted as CoCu/TiO2) in aqueous media. The catalysts were prepared using the co-impregnation method and their physicochemical properties were characterized using several techniques. The addition of appropriate Cu increased the glycerol conversion and the 1,2-PDO yield. The highest 1,2-PDO yield was achieved over a 15Co0.5Cu/TiO2 catalyst at 69.5% (glycerol conversion of 95.2% and 1,2-PDO selectivity of 73.0%). In the study on the effects of operating conditions, increasing the reaction temperature, initial pressure, and reaction time increased the glycerol conversion but decreased the selectivity to 1,2-PDO due to the degradation of formed 1,2-PDO to lower alcohols (1-propanol and 2-propanol). The reaction conditions to obtain the maximum 1,2-PDO yield were a catalyst-to-glycerol ratio of 0.028, a reaction temperature of 250Â Â°C, an initial H2 pressure of 4Â MPa, and a reaction time of 4Â h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Multi-physics coupling simulation of electrode induction melting gas atomization for advanced titanium alloys powder preparation

A numerical modeling method is proposed for the melting process of Titanium metals of Titanium alloys powder preparation used for 3D printing. The melting process simulation, which involves the tight coupling between electromagnetic field, thermal field and fluid flow as well as deformation associated during the melting process, is conducted by adopting the finite element method. A two-way coupling strategy is used to include the interactions between these fields by incorporating the material properties dependent on temperature and the coupling terms. In addition, heat radiation and phase change are also considered in this paper. The arbitrary Lagrangian"“Eulerian formulation is exploited to model the deformation of Titanium metal during the melting process. The distribution of electromagnetic flux density, eddy current density, temperature, and fluid flow velocity at different time can be determined by utilizing this numerical method. In a word, the method proposed in this paper provides a general way to predict the melting process of electrode induction melting gas atomization (EIGA) dynamically, and it also could be used as a reference for the design and optimization of EIGA.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Recurrent de novo pathogenic variant of WASF1 in a Japanese patient with neurodevelopmental disorder with absent language and variable seizures

A recurrent de novo pathogenic variant of WASF1, NM_003931:c.1516C>T [p.Arg506*], was identified in a 6-year-old female Japanese patient with severe developmental delay, hypotonia, hyperkinetic behavior, and distinctive facial features. The initial report of five adult patients with WASF1 variants was the only previous report regarding variants of this gene; this is the second such report, reaffirming that rare but recurrent truncating variants of WASF1 are associated with severe neurodevelopmental disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

In vivo toxicity of bioreactor-grown biomass and exopolysaccharides from Malaysian tiger milk mushroom mycelium for potential future health applications

Natural mycelial biomass (MB) and exopolysaccharides (EPS) of Malaysian tiger milk mushroom Lignosus rhinocerus are considered high-end components due to their high commercial potential value in drug discovery. This study aims to evaluate the toxicity of the mushroom extracts' generated in a bioreactor using the zebrafish embryo toxicity (ZFET) model assay as a new therapy for treating asthma. Both MB and EPS extracts, at concentrations 0.16"“10Â mg/mL, were tested for ZFET and early development effects on Zebrafish Embryos (ZE) during 24"“120Â h post-fertilisation (HPF). Findings revealed that MB was deemed safe with an LC50 of 0.77Â mg/mL; the EPS were non-toxic (LC50 of 0.41Â mg/mL). Neither MB nor EPS delayed hatching nor teratogenic defects in the treated ZE at a 2.5Â mg/mL dose. There were no significant changes in the ZE heart rate after treatments with MB (130 beats/min) and EPS (140 beats/min), compared to that of normal ZE (120"“180 beats/min). Mixing both natural compounds MB and EPS did not affect toxicity using ZFET testing; thus, intimating their safe future use as therapeutic interventions. This represents the first study to have used the ZFET assay on MB and EPS extracts of L. rhinocerus for future health applications.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The impact of bacterial diversity on resistance to biocides in oilfields

Extreme conditions and the availability of determinate substrates in oil fields promote the growth of a specific microbiome. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and acid-producing bacteria (APB) are usually found in these places and can harm important processes due to increases in corrosion rates, biofouling and reservoir biosouring. Biocides such as glutaraldehyde, dibromo-nitrilopropionamide (DBNPA), tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS) and alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC) are commonly used in oil fields to mitigate uncontrolled microbial growth. The aim of this work was to evaluate the differences among microbiome compositions and their resistance to standard biocides in four different Brazilian produced water samples, two from a Southeast Brazil offshore oil field and two from different Northeast Brazil onshore oil fields. Microbiome evaluations were carried out through 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing. To evaluate the biocidal resistance, the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) of the standard biocides were analyzed using enriched consortia of SRB and APB from the produced water samples. The data showed important differences in terms of taxonomy but similar functional characterization, indicating the high diversity of the microbiomes. The APB and SRB consortia demonstrated varying resistance levels against the biocides. These results will help to customize biocidal treatments in oil fields.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Winter diet of Japanese macaques from Chubu Sangaku National Park, Japan incorporates freshwater biota

The Japanese macaque (Macaca fuscata) is native to the main islands of Japan, except Hokkaido, and is the most northerly living non-human primate. In the Chubu Sangaku National Park of the Japanese Alps, macaques live in one of the coldest areas of the world, with snow cover limiting the availability of preferred food sources. Winter is typically a bottleneck for food availability potentially resulting in marked energy deficits, and mortality may result from famine. However, streams with groundwater upwelling flow during the winter with a constant water temperature of about 5 Â°C are easily accessible for Japanese macaques to search for riverine biota. We used metabarcoding (Cytochrome c oxidase I) of fecal samples from Japanese macaques to determine their wintertime diet. Here we provide the first robust evidence that Japanese macaques feed on freshwater biota, including brown trout, riverine insects and molluscs, in Chubu Sangaku National Park. These additional food sources likely aid their winter survival.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Ensuring scientific reproducibility in bio-macromolecular modeling via extensive, automated benchmarks

Each year vast international resources are wasted on irreproducible research. The scientific community has been slow to adopt standard software engineering practices, despite the increases in high-dimensional data, complexities of workflows, and computational environments. Here we show how scientific software applications can be created in a reproducible manner when simple design goals for reproducibility are met. We describe the implementation of a test server framework and 40 scientific benchmarks, covering numerous applications in Rosetta bio-macromolecular modeling. High performance computing cluster integration allows these benchmarks to run continuously and automatically. Detailed protocol captures are useful for developers and users of Rosetta and other macromolecular modeling tools. The framework and design concepts presented here are valuable for developers and users of any type of scientific software and for the scientific community to create reproducible methods. Specific examples highlight the utility of this framework, and the comprehensive documentation illustrates the ease of adding new tests in a matter of hours.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Multi-species host range of staphylococcal phages isolated from wastewater

The host range of bacteriophages defines their impact on bacterial communities and genome diversity. Here, we characterize 94 novel staphylococcal phages from wastewater and establish their host range on a diversified panel of 117 staphylococci from 29 species. Using this high-resolution phage-bacteria interaction matrix, we unveil a multi-species host range as a dominant trait of the isolated staphylococcal phages. Phage genome sequencing shows this pattern to prevail irrespective of taxonomy. Network analysis between phage-infected bacteria reveals that hosts from multiple species, ecosystems, and drug-resistance phenotypes share numerous phages. Lastly, we show that phages throughout this network can package foreign genetic material enclosing an antibiotic resistance marker at various frequencies. Our findings indicate a weak host specialism of the tested phages, and therefore their potential to promote horizontal gene transfer in this environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An insight into thermal properties of BC-graphene hetero-nanosheets: a molecular dynamics study

Simulation of thermal properties of graphene hetero-nanosheets is a key step in understanding their performance in nano-electronics where thermal loads and shocks are highly likely. Herein we combine graphene and boron-carbide nanosheets (BC3N) heterogeneous structures to obtain BC3N-graphene hetero-nanosheet (BC3GrHs) as a model semiconductor with tunable properties. Poor thermal properties of such heterostructures would curb their long-term practice. BC3GrHs may be imperfect with grain boundaries comprising non-hexagonal rings, heptagons, and pentagons as topological defects. Therefore, a realistic picture of the thermal properties of BC3GrHs necessitates consideration of grain boundaries of heptagon-pentagon defect pairs. Herein thermal properties of BC3GrHs with various defects were evaluated applying molecular dynamic (MD) simulation. First, temperature profiles along BC3GrHs interface with symmetric and asymmetric pentagon-heptagon pairs at 300Â K, Î”T"‰="‰40Â K, and zero strain were compared. Next, the effect of temperature, strain, and temperature gradient (Î”T) on Kaptiza resistance (interfacial thermal resistance at the grain boundary) was visualized. It was found that Kapitza resistance increases upon an increase of defect density in the grain boundary. Besides, among symmetric grain boundaries, 5"“7"“6"“6 and 5"“7"“5"“7 defect pairs showed the lowest (2"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) and highest (4.9"‰Ã—"‰10"“10 m2Â KÂ Wâˆ’1) values of Kapitza resistance, respectively. Regarding parameters affecting Kapitza resistance, increased temperature and strain caused the rise and drop in Kaptiza thermal resistance, respectively. However, lengthier nanosheets had lower Kapitza thermal resistance. Moreover, changes in temperature gradient had a negligible effect on the Kapitza resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast acquisition protocol for X-ray scattering tensor tomography

Microstructural information over an entire sample is important to understand the macroscopic behaviour of materials. X-ray scattering tensor tomography facilitates the investigation of the microstructural organisation in statistically large sample volumes. However, established acquisition protocols based on scanning small-angle X-ray scattering and X-ray grating interferometry inherently require long scan times even with highly brilliant X-ray sources. Recent developments in X-ray diffractive optics towards circular pattern arrays enable fast single-shot acquisition of the sample scattering properties with 2D omnidirectional sensitivity. X-ray scattering tensor tomography with the use of this circular grating array has been demonstrated. We propose here simple yet inherently rapid acquisition protocols for X-ray scattering tensor tomography leveraging on these new optical elements. Results from both simulation and experimental data, supported by a null space analysis, suggest that the proposed acquisition protocols are not only rapid but also corroborate that sufficient information for the accurate volumetric reconstruction of the scattering properties is provided. The proposed acquisition protocols will build the basis for rapid inspection and/or time-resolved tensor tomography of the microstructural organisation over an extended field of view.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Amazon methane budget derived from multi-year airborne observations highlights regional variations in emissions

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 246 (2021) Cite this article. Atmospheric methane concentrations were nearly constant between 1999 and 2006, but have been rising since by an average of ~8 ppb per year. Increases in wetland emissions, the largest natural global methane source, may be partly responsible for this rise. The scarcity of in situ atmospheric methane observations in tropical regions may be one source of large disparities between top-down and bottom-up estimates. Here we present 590 lower-troposphere vertical profiles of methane concentration from four sites across Amazonia between 2010 and 2018. We find that Amazonia emits 46.2"‰Â±"‰10.3 Tg of methane per year (~8% of global emissions) with no temporal trend. Based on carbon monoxide, 17% of the sources are from biomass burning with the remainder (83%) attributable mainly to wetlands. Northwest-central Amazon emissions are nearly aseasonal, consistent with weak precipitation seasonality, while southern emissions are strongly seasonal linked to soil water seasonality. We also find a distinct east-west contrast with large fluxes in the northeast, the cause of which is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

High-throughput mediation analysis of human proteome and metabolome identifies mediators of post-bariatric surgical diabetes control

To improve the power of mediation in high-throughput studies, here we introduce High-throughput mediation analysis (Hitman), which accounts for direction of mediation and applies empirical Bayesian linear modeling. We apply Hitman in a retrospective, exploratory analysis of the SLIMM-T2D clinical trial in which participants with type 2 diabetes were randomized to Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) or nonsurgical diabetes/weight management, and fasting plasma proteome and metabolome were assayed up to 3 years. RYGB caused greater improvement in HbA1c, which was mediated by growth hormone receptor (GHR). GHR's mediation is more significant than clinical mediators, including BMI. GHR decreases at 3 months postoperatively alongside increased insulin-like growth factor binding proteins IGFBP1/BP2; plasma GH increased at 1 year. Experimental validation indicates (1) hepatic GHR expression decreases in post-bariatric rats; (2) GHR knockdown in primary hepatocytes decreases gluconeogenic gene expression and glucose production. Thus, RYGB may induce resistance to diabetogenic effects of GH signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Computer aided designing of novel pyrrolopyridine derivatives as JAK1 inhibitors

Janus kinases (JAKs) are a family of non-receptor kinases that play a key role in cytokine signaling and their aberrant activities are associated with the pathogenesis of various immune diseases. The JAK1 isoform plays an essential role in the types 1 and II interferon signaling and elicits signals from the interleukin-2, interleukin-4, gp130, and class 2 receptor families. It is ubiquitously expressed in humans and its overexpression has been linked with autoimmune diseases such as myeloproliferative neoplasm. Although JAK1 inhibitors such as Tofacitinib have been approved for medical use, the low potency and off-target effects of these inhibitors have limited their use and calls for the development of novel JAK1 inhibitors. In this study, we used computational methods on a series of pyrrolopyridine derivatives to design new JAK1 inhibitors. Molecular docking and molecular dynamics simulation methods were used to study the protein-inhibitor interactions. 3D-quantitative structure"“activity relationship models were developed and were used to predict the activity of newly designed compounds. Free energy calculation methods were used to study the binding affinity of the inhibitors with JAK1. Of the designed compounds, seventeen of the compounds showed a higher binding energy value than the most active compound in the dataset and at least six of the compounds showed higher binding energy value than the pan JAK inhibitor Tofacitinib. The findings made in this study could be utilized for the further development of JAK1 inhibitors.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Electrochemical tomography as a nondestructive technique to study localized corrosion of metals

We present an approach, termed electrochemical tomography (ECT), for the in-situ study of corrosion phenomena in general, and for the quantification of the instantaneous rate of localized corrosion in particular. Traditional electrochemical techniques have limited accuracy in determining the corrosion rate when applied to localized corrosion, especially for metals embedded in opaque, porous media. One major limitation is the generally unknown anodic surface area. ECT overcomes these limitations by combining a numerical forward model, describing the electrical potential field in the porous medium, with electrochemical measurements taken at the surface, and using a stochastic inverse method to determine the corrosion rate, and the location and size of the anodic site. Additionally, ECT yields insight into parameters such as the exchange current densities, and it enables the quantification of the uncertainty of the obtained solution. We illustrate the application of ECT for the example of localized corrosion of steel in concrete.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber utilizing coherent absorptions and surface plasmon polaritons based on double layer carbon metapatterns

An ultrawideband electromagnetic metamaterial absorber is proposed that consists of double-layer metapatterns optimally designed by the genetic algorithm and printed using carbon paste. By setting the sheet resistance of the intermediate carbonÂ metapattern to a half of that of the top one, it is possible to find an optimal intermediate metapattern that reflects and absorbs the EM wave simultaneously. By adding an absorption resonance via a constructive interference at the top metapattern induced by the reflection from the intermediate one, an ultrawideband absorption can be achieved without increasing the number of layers. Moreover, it is found that the metapatterns support the surface plasmon polaritons which can supply an additional absorption resonance as well as boost the absorption in a broad bandwidth. Based on the simulation, the \(90\%\) absorption bandwidth is confirmed from 6.3 to 30.1 GHz of which the fractional bandwidth is 130.77\(\%\) for the normal incidence. The accuracy is verified via measurements well matched with the simulations. The proposed metamaterial absorber could not only break though the conventional concept that the number of layers should be increased to extend the bandwidth but also provide a powerful solution to realize a low-profile, lightweight, and low cost electromagnetic absorber.
CHEMISTRY

