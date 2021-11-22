ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

High temporal-resolution scanning transmission electron microscopy using sparse-serpentine scan pathways

By Eduardo Ortega
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) provides structural analysis with sub-angstrom resolution. But the pixel-by-pixel scanning process is a limiting factor in acquiring high-speed data. Different strategies have been implemented to increase scanning speeds while at the same time minimizing beam damage via optimizing the scanning strategy. Here, we achieve the highest...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

