High temporal-resolution scanning transmission electron microscopy using sparse-serpentine scan pathways

Bipartite and multipartite entangled states are basic ingredients for constructing quantum networks and their accurate verification is crucial to the functioning of the networks, especially for untrusted networks. Here we propose a simple approach for verifying the Bell state in an untrusted network in which one party is not honest. Only local projective measurements are required for the honest party. It turns out each verification protocol is tied to a probability distribution on the Bloch sphere and its performance has an intuitive geometric meaning. This geometric picture enables us to construct the optimal and simplest verification protocols, which are also very useful to detecting entanglement in the untrusted network. Moreover, we show that our verification protocols can achieve almost the same sample efficiencies as protocols tailored to standard quantum state verification. Furthermore, we establish an intimate connection between the verification of Greenberger"“Horne"“Zeilinger states and the verification of the Bell state. By virtue of this connection we construct the optimal protocol for verifying Greenberger"“Horne"“Zeilinger states and for detecting genuine multipartite entanglement.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO