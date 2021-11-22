Deputies respond to Garner Circle K gas station

Virgil Abloh, the founder of fashion brand Off-White and the first African American to serve as artistic director for Louis Vuitton, has died at age 41 after a long battle with a cancer. Abloh had been battling cardiac angiosarcoma "privately" since 2019 before succumbing to the disease, according to a...
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Maxwell — who once dated...
LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant, sparking worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead. In response to the spike in cases, an increasing number of nations are...
JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to...
Washington — Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon over its redactions of a memoir he has written about his time as Secretary of the Army and Secretary of Defense under former President Donald Trump. The former president announced that he was firing Esper in a tweet less than a week after he lost the 2020 election to President Biden.
The identification of a new Covid "variant of concern," dubbed omicron, sparked countries to quickly roll out new travel restrictions Friday as scientists worked to understand the implications of the discovery. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that preliminary evidence suggested "an increased risk of reinfection with this variant,...
Officials discovered a 26-year-old man inside an aircraft’s landing gear compartment after a flight from Guatemala landed in Miami on Saturday morning. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement that the man was being evaluated at a hospital after he was discovered on the flight. The...
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive. Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday. CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon,...
The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
