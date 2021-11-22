ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 22

COVID AND SCHOOLS CLOSED: A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it. The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others. Find the full list of schools here. COVID AND...

KCBD

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The U.S. is banning travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday. Several cases reported in Canada, Australia and other countries. Officials say answers about variant still weeks away. Fire last night west of Lubbock. started after 8 p.m....
LUBBOCK, TX
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox9.com

Nightmare home sale leads Minnesota couple to arbitration

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a problematic home sale: a failed retaining wall, the ground infilled with unopened bags of mulch, wallpaper concealing holes in the walls, the backyard slipping away into the nearby creek and an unpermitted porch structure on the verge of falling away with it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Various West Michigan schools closed Thanksgiving week

A plethora of West Michigan school districts are closing for the entire Thanksgiving week or numerous days within it. The districts cited multiple reasons for their closures, including COVID-19, staffing shortages and wellness breaks, among others. Check out the list of schools closed for Thanksgiving week below:. Cedar Springs Public...
MICHIGAN STATE
KWCH.com

Cold Monday morning but a milder afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold, but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. Out the door temperatures in the 20s and 30s will eventually climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s (a few degrees above normal) under a mainly sunny sky. Expect the wind...
WICHITA, KS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Week-long Thanksgiving break for schools goes beyond COVID-19, mental health concerns

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Several public school districts in Muskegon and Ottawa counties are just beginning what will be a week-long Thanksgiving break. The districts including Muskegon, Oakridge, Orchard View, Ravenna and Fruitport canceled school on Monday and Tuesday over concerns for rising COVID-19 cases and the mental health of students and staff.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids official Christmas Tree arrives Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids. The city's official Christmas tree arrived on a flatbed truck around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The 42-foot Concolor Fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to its new home at Rosa Parks Circle.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kellogg's to replace some striking workers after talks stall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Monday, so it is moving forward with its contingency plan to keep its plants operating.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Decent Weather for Thanksgiving Travel!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here we are, the busiest travel day of the year! With that in mind, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is travel delays thanks to the weather, causing them to miss out on time with family or a delicious Thanksgiving meal!. This year it...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
