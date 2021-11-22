ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0d3jIvPg00
One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On early Saturday, one person was killed after a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle on Southwest Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 3 a.m. on the freeway near Newcastle.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway

November 22, 2021

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy