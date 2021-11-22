One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway (Houston, TX)
On early Saturday, one person was killed after a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle on Southwest Freeway.
As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 3 a.m. on the freeway near Newcastle.
