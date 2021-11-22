One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

On early Saturday, one person was killed after a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle on Southwest Freeway.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 3 a.m. on the freeway near Newcastle.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person died following a rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway

November 22, 2021