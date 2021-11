FAITH — After celebrating his 99th birthday with family on Friday, Jim Deal wasn’t expecting Sunday to be anything out of the ordinary. He was in for a surprise. Deal was treated to a drive-thru birthday party on Sunday afternoon. Standing under the awning behind Shiloh Reformed Church, Deal received a procession of family and friends, each pulling next to him in their cars to wish him a happy belated birthday. The spry nonagenarian rarely sat during the two hours, greeting each car full of smiling faces with an enthusiastic wave of the hand.

7 DAYS AGO