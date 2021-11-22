Ericsson To Acquire Vonage At 28% Premium
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) agreed to acquire Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: VG) for $6.2 billion. The purchase price values Vonage at $21 per share, implying a 28% premium to November 19 closing price. Vonage is a cloud-based communications provider based in Holmdel, New Jersey, with 2,200 employees throughout the U.S., EMEA, and APAC.
- The transaction builds upon Ericsson's aim to expand globally in the wireless enterprise, offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030.
- Ericsson held net cash of SEK 55.7 billion as of September 30.
- The transaction will likely deliver near-term revenue synergy opportunities estimated to contribute $0.4 billion by 2025.
- The transaction will likely be accretive to EPS and free cash flow before M&A from 2024 onwards.
- Vonage will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson and will continue to operate under its current name. Ericsson expects to complete the deal within the first half of 2022.
- Vonage's employees will remain with the company, and the Vonage CEO Rory Read will join the Executive Team of Ericsson, reporting to CEO Börje Ekholm.
- Ericsson also stated it remains fully committed to previously communicated financial targets.
- Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 3.94% at $10.49 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Comments / 0