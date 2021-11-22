Ericsson To Acquire Vonage At 28% Premium

Swedish kit vendor Ericsson has made its biggest ever acquisition in the form of cloud unified communications provider Vonage. This one is a bit of a head-scratcher since its not obvious why unified communications as a service (UCaaS) should be a matter of such strategic importance to a company that sells radios to mobile operators. Having said that, Ericsson reckons 5G is all about offering novel services to all kinds of different industries, so this move does at least complement last year’s acquisition of Cradlepoint in pursuit of that strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO