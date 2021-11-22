Finding My Friend’s Unwritten Poems

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 12-year-old daughter’s friend “Maya” was complaining to her about how much she disliked going to therapy and how she disliked her therapist. After my daughter told her that she hadn’t liked therapy either when she “had to go,” Maya did something questionable. I saw it happening, though I didn’t understand what was going on at first. My daughter was on the phone with Maya, looking very intent as she listened—she wasn’t speaking at all. Then suddenly she muted the phone and told me: “Maya’s in a therapy session right now. She called me during it so I can listen, so I can hear for myself how bad it is.” I’m pretty sure I looked surprised and said something like, “Oh, my. Yeah, that’s supposed to be confidential. I sort of wish I didn’t know that.” My child clearly already knew this was somewhat sketchy behavior, and she abruptly ended the call. (It was only after this that she offered the backstory of their previous conversations—including Maya’s request that she listen in.)

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO