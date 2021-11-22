First National Community Bank headlines: E-commerce, pandemic changes, location behind surge in Gordon County projects. More Varsity rumors. Parts of a church oak tree at the heart of a Bartow couple’s story lives on. Much colder tonight.
Newsletter: Gordon County is surging because of e-commerce, pandemic changes to the economy and location. More Varsity rumors, ‘A. Dam’ good idea and a couple of anniversaries. Home is where the ‘heart’ is this Thanksgiving: 150-year-old church oak, felled by lightning, finds renewed legacy in pair of heart-shaped tables,...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0