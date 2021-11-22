ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder is back with a new song called “The Haves,” which is set to appear on his new...

MusicRadar.com

Tony Iommi reveals he wrote a song for Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming solo album

Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming solo album promises to be a veritable feast of electric guitar, with longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde joined by Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi. And Iommi has revealed that his contribution extends beyond a guest solo, with the godfather of heavy metal telling Rolling Stone that...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Listen To Eddie Vedder's Tender New Solo Single, 'The Haves'

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder on Thursday unveiled the second single from his upcoming solo album, Earthling. The first single, "Long Way," dropped in September. You can listen to that one here. Pre-order a copy of Earthling here. Earthling is a collaboration between Vedder and white-hot Grammy-winning producer/guitarist Andrew Watt,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Eddie Vedder – “The Haves”

These days, Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is keeping himself plenty busy. A couple of months ago, Vedder, with and without Pearl Jam, headlined all three days of his own Ohana Festival. Vedder also contributed a bunch of songs to the soundtrack of Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, including an R.E.M. cover. (The same soundtrack also featured the on-record debut of Vedder’s daughter Olivia.) Vedder has done some big collaborations, too — with Elton John on a song from John’s The Lockdown Sessions and with Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen on a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” Now, finally, Eddie Vedder has a solo album of his own to announce.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Listen To Eddie Vedder’s ‘The Haves’ Ahead Of New Album ‘Earthling’

Shortly after revealing the “Long Way,” the first single from his new album, Earthling, Eddie Vedder has returned with another track, “The Haves,” along with a February 11 release date. The song was co-written by former Red Hot Chili Pepper member Josh Klinghoffer, and produced by Andrew Watt, who also...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ZAKK WYLDE Only Wrote Solos For New OZZY OSBOURNE Album, Not Songs

Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently revealed he's playing on every song on the new Ozzy record. Wylde has now clarified in an interview with The Cassius Morris Show that his contributions include playing the stuff given to him, changing a few things here and there, and ripping some (likely) killer solos. Which is still one hell of an accomplishment!
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jeff Parker Announces New Album Forfolks, Shares Video for New Song: Listen

Jeff Parker has announced a new album called Forfolks with a video for a new song called “Suffolk.” The album is due out December 10 (via International Anthem/Nonesuch). Check out the Cauleen Smith–directed video for “Suffolk” below. Forfolks is comprised of solo guitar works, including interpretations of Thelonious Monk’s “Ugly...
RETAIL
Revolver

Tom Morello Announces Star-Studded New Solo Album, Debuts 3 New Songs

Shop for Tom Morello music and merch — as well as Rage Against the Machine vinyl — over at our shop. has been a busy guy this year. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist already released a whole solo album earlier this year called The Atlas Underground Fire, which boasted a dozen guests from all over the musical map — from Bruce Springsteen and dubstep producer Protohype to Bring Me the Horizon. Today (November 17th), he's announced that he'll have a whole other record out by the end of 2021.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Keeley Forsyth Announces New Album Limbs, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

English musician Keeley Forsyth has announced her second album, Limbs, which she’ll release on February 25 via The Leaf Label. The lead single to her Debris follow-up is “Bring Me Water.” Watch the new music video for “Bring Me Water”—starring Forsyth and dancer Calvin Richardson and directed and edited by Ross Downes—below.
RETAIL
GreenwichTime

Eddie Vedder Teases First Solo Album in 11 Years, ‘Earthling’

Eddie Vedder has set the release date for his new solo album Earthling as well as shared the latest single from the LP, “The Haves.”. Earthling, the Pearl Jam singer’s first non-soundtrack solo album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs, will arrive Feb. 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records; the LP is available to preorder now in a variety of formats.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Saba Delivers New Single "Stop That," Announces New Album Release Date

Saba has officially dropped off his latest single “Stop That” along with the release date of his forthcoming album, Few Good Things. Produced by Daoud, daedaePIVOT and Saba himself, “Stop That” is a hard-hitting offering that hears the Chicago rapper explore the insecurities of the human mind. “I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgement of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback,” he said in a statement. “Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to. This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Underoath frontman releases debut song with slo/tide solo project

Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain has released the first single with slo/tide, his newly launched solo project. The track, titled “Neck High,” is available now for digital download. Recorded with the alternative band Sir Sly, “Neck High” sounds very much not like Underoath, and that isn’t an accident. “I’ve been writing...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Eddie Vedder reveals how Roskilde tragedy was nearly the end for Pearl Jam

The recent Astroworld tragedy, in which eight fans were killed and more injured amidst a crowd surge, is a stark reminder of how vital safety measures are at concerts. Few figures in rock will be more aware of this than Eddie Vedder, the Pearl Jam frontman having encountered his own tragedy when the band played the Danish Roskilde festival in 2000 where nine fans were crushed in the crowd.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Casper Skulls share video for “Ouija” and release new album

Toronto’s Casper Skulls have shared their new single and video, “Ouija” – this latest track follows on the heels of recent singles tipped by FLOOD, Exclaim, Brooklyn Vegan and more arriving as another installment lifted from their second album, Knows No Kindness which is out today via Next Door Records.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Kanye West releases ﻿’Donda﻿’ deluxe album with five new songs

Kanye West‘s Donda is back — and it’s bigger!. Ye, 44, dropped the deluxe version of his 10th studio album on Sunday, which features five new songs that fans can vibe to. The new project includes three brand-new tracks — “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Up From the Ashes,” and the...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Teases New Song — Her Debut Solo Album Can't Come Soon Enough

Chlöe knows exactly how to get her fans' attention! Just two months after ushering in her solo music era with "Have Mercy," the powerhouse singer is blessing our ears with brand-new music. In a recent Instagram video, the 23-year-old star teased a new tune that's seemingly titled, "Flex." Dressed in head-to-toe baby blue, Chlöe sings along to lyrics about "stuntin' on my ex" and being "fresh as a jet." In the snippet, Chlöe declares, "Only my name on my checks / Single by choice, I ain't pressed / Keepin' my foot on they necks / Boy just don't get attached." It's the confidence for me!
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

EDDIE VEDDER ANNOUNCES EARTHLING ALBUM AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 11th, NEW SONG “THE HAVES” AND PHYSICAL ALBUM PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW

NEW SONG “THE HAVES” AND PHYSICAL ALBUM PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW. VEDDER’S AUDIBLE ORIGINAL ‘WORDS + MUSIC’ PERFORMANCE I AM MINE AVAILABLE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON AUDIBLE IN THE U.S. AND CANADA. Today, Eddie Vedder announces the release date for his highly anticipated new album Earthling available on February 11th via Seattle...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Animals as Leaders Release Stunning New Song, Announce First Album in Six Years

Animals as Leaders have returned with a fresh single, “The Problem of Other Minds,” from their upcoming fifth studio album, Parrhesia. The band’s first album in six years will drop March 25, 2022 via Sumerian Records. “It’s been a while since we’ve released a body of work,” says guitarist Tosin Abasi. “We’re really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you.”
MUSIC
Z94

Corpsegrinder Announces Debut Studio Album, Shares Piece of Brutal New Song

Legendary Cannibal Corpse vocalist George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher has just announced the release of his debut solo album. Fans can catch their first listen of Corpsegrinder’s new material in the YouTube video below. The death metal record, titled after George Fisher's brutal stage name, will be released Feb. 4 via Jamey...
ROCK MUSIC

