Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

Saba has officially dropped off his latest single “Stop That” along with the release date of his forthcoming album, Few Good Things. Produced by Daoud, daedaePIVOT and Saba himself, “Stop That” is a hard-hitting offering that hears the Chicago rapper explore the insecurities of the human mind. “I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgement of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback,” he said in a statement. “Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to. This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO