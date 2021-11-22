Eddie Vedder reveals release date of solo album, shares new song “The Haves”

These days, Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder is keeping himself plenty busy. A couple of months ago, Vedder, with and without Pearl Jam, headlined all three days of his own Ohana Festival. Vedder also contributed a bunch of songs to the soundtrack of Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, including an R.E.M. cover. (The same soundtrack also featured the on-record debut of Vedder’s daughter Olivia.) Vedder has done some big collaborations, too — with Elton John on a song from John’s The Lockdown Sessions and with Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen on a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell.” Now, finally, Eddie Vedder has a solo album of his own to announce.
