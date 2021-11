Week 10 of the season was not a good one for the Cleveland Browns, as they failed to perform in every category in a humiliating 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots. The Cleveland Browns came into Week 10 of the season having defeated an AFC North foe and state-sharing Cincinnati Bengals. After having little to no trouble in that game, many were hoping that the roller-coaster season that had happened through the first half of the season would finally start to stay on the rise.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO