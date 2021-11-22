ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, GA

GCPD locates missing teen

By Steven Poeling
 7 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) says a missing 17-year-old has been located. GCPD announced Monday morning Ashawna Morris has safely returned home.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

