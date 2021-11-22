GCPD locates missing teen
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) says a missing 17-year-old has been located. GCPD announced Monday morning Ashawna Morris has safely returned home.
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) says a missing 17-year-old has been located. GCPD announced Monday morning Ashawna Morris has safely returned home.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0