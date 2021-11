Google’s new Chromebook Productivity Launcher is a smaller, more compact way to access your apps and web apps among other things. By tapping the ‘Everything button’ on your keyboard, you can search all of your files, even in the cloud, along with your history, bookmarks, and so on. This new launcher is a clean and rapidly developing Chrome OS Canary channel alternative to the existing half and full-page launcher that stable users have on their devices today, and it’s quickly becoming my favorite aspect of Google’s vision for the future of its operating system.

