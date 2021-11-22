ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stalled, euro squeezed as COVID fears return

fidelity.com
 7 days ago

* Brent futures touch seven-week low; EUR held under $1.13. (Reuters) - Stocks made a wobbly start to the week while oil and the euro were under pressure on Monday, as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in. Europe. and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put...

eresearch.fidelity.com

Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
theedgemarkets.com

Philippine stocks tumble as regional markets wobble on Omicron fears

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Philippine shares tumbled on Monday (Nov 29), while the Thai baht eased, as financial markets were on edge on concerns the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could derail a nascent reopening of economies around the world. Manila stocks dived 3.8% at the open to seven-week lows,...
fidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: UPDATE: Stocks to Rebound, Oil Rises

ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos speak; EU Business and Consumer Surveys; Germany Provisional CPI;. European stocks to rise early Monday after Friday drops. U.S. stock futures gain. Stocks markets in. Asia. are broadly lower. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.54% from 1.484% on Friday. Oil prices rebound, gold...
fidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Omicron Variant Jitters Continue, Oil Rebounds

ECB's Lagarde and de Guindos speak; EU Business and Consumer Surveys; Germany Provisional CPI;. European stocks could open mixed early Monday on after Friday drops. U.S. stock futures rise. Stocks markets in. Asia. are broadly lower. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.54% from 1.484% on Friday. Oil prices...
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Omicron fears ebb but bears not out of the woods

Asian equities trade mixed as yields, US stock futures rebound. Global scientists, policymakers race to ascertain fears of South African covid variant. Fed versus the rest battle can keep greenback buyers hopeful. Eyes on Fed’s Powell, US President Biden for fresh impulse. Asian shares grind lower as bears take a...
expressnews.com

Spurred by omicron variant, return of COVID fears grip oil markets

A return to COVID-19 fears spurred by a new variant and the potential setback to the global economic recovery will drive the price of crude oil this week, analysts said. OPEC also considers whether to stick to its gradual production increases. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday reimposed mask...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 5.09% to $1,136.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Tesla Inc. closed $106.50 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
