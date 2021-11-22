Madison moms help kids in foster care connect with families in comfortable space

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are thousands of kids in foster care in Connecticut and the big goal is to reunite them with their families or find them forever homes.

Two moms are helping families come together for visits in a comfortable place.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) visitation room in New Haven used to look bare. That is before Madison’s Erin Johnston and Megan Pearson got their hands on it.

Now it looks cozy and bright, filled with toys and entertainment.

It’s these rooms that kids in foster care will visit with biological families in, to make or maintain connections while living apart.

Johnston and Pearson, both moms themselves, have fostered roughly 50 children combined.

“It’s an interesting place to be to have someone else’s child and loving on them when they cant,”

They’ve experienced how families come together in these rooms and realized how important it is that the time is spent connecting comfortably.

“Give them a space where they can really feel like a family, and spend that visit in a great way,”

The two founded Fostering Family Hope in January, a non-profit to provide children in DCF’s care with basic essentials and revamped visitation rooms.

They still have rooms to complete and clothing and supplies they’d like to give to more kids. To learn more about how you can help, click here .

