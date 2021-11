As we discussed in our study, capital gains taxes are not inevitable, particularly for index-oriented investors.1 Moreover, even if investors sell their portfolios at a gain, they can benefit from the value of tax deferral. Consider that in the last five years, the S&P 500® index has returned 138% through the end of October. This means that an investor who reduced tax cost five years ago, then reinvested those savings in the S&P 500, then deferred recognition of gains until today would have well more than doubled their initial tax savings.

