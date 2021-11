This mild refresh for the A8 hasn’t transformed its eternal position as bridesmaid to the Mercedes S-Class. Even so, while we wish the S8’s predictive air suspension was offered across the full range, Audi’s largest saloon is still every bit the hi-tech tour de force you expect and, whether you’re in the driving seat or reclining in the back, the facelifted Audi A8 is a consummate professional.

