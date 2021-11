Mark Cavendish suffered a collapsed lung and two broken ribs in a crash during the Ghent Six Day track event on Sunday night, his Deceuninck-QuickStep team announced.Cavendish spent the night in the intensive care unit of a Belgian hospital after leaving the velodrome on a stretcher, but is expected to be discharged soon.A statement read: “Following his crash at the Ghent Six Day, Mark Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital where he was kept overnight.“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated...

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO