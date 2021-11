ITsART, the new streaming platform for Italian culture, is now available to customers in 26 European countries during the initial phase of its international roll out. Supported by Italian Ministry of Culture, ITsART exists to support the spread and enhancement of Italian artistic and cultural heritage all over the world. The virtual stage already available in Italy, and UK, and now in European Union, will offer Italian entertainment and culture in a new, original way, with over 1250 live and on-demand events and shows, ranging from virtual monuments, and museum tours to opera, pop music, dance, theater as well as movies.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO