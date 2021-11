Your browser does not support the audio element. Invasive green crab populations have been growing steadily on the Oregon coast. Green crabs are threatening Dungeness crabs, other sea life and impacting coastal habitats all along the west coast. Scientists say a simple solution may be the best one to protect Dungeness and red rock crabs: eat more green crabs. In part, because those crabs are significantly smaller — six inches in diameter rather than eight or 10 — the market for them has not developed. Oregon Department of State Lands’ Shon Schooler tells us more about green crabs themselves, the fishery he hopes will develop as people eat more of these green crabs, and the culinary guide they’ve put out with recipes.

WILDLIFE ・ 5 DAYS AGO