Philippines to extend trade from Dec. 6 to pre-pandemic schedule

MANILA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ stock market will increase its trading hours starting Dec. 6, returning to its pre-pandemic schedule, the bourse operator said on Monday.

Trades will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., the Philippine Stock Exchange said in a statement. In March 2020, the exchange operator opted to end daily trading at 1 p.m. as the country went into a coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)