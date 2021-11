3D printing enthusiasts PC waiting for the launch of the new open source ESP32 3D printer controller equipped with wireless and ethernet connectivity and taking the form of the previously announced Phi Mainboard 5LC board created by Likha Labs. Will be pleased to know that the hardware is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and is priced at just $149 with shipping expected to take place during July 2022. Free shipping is available throughout the United States and worldwide shipping is available for an extra $14.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO